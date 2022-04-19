WALKERSVILLE — Just two batters into her start on Tuesday, Catoctin freshman pitcher Taylor Smith gave up a solo homer to Walkersville’s Madison Lepeonka.
Smith figured she should have known better. She knew how good of a hitter Lepeonka was because Lepeonka has served as Smith’s catcher for years with the Frederick Heartbreakers travel softball team.
“I probably shouldn’t have thrown her that good of a pitch,” Smith said. “Learn from your mistakes, though.”
Smith did that very thing.
Giving up just one hit, an infield single, the rest of the day, Smith threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Cougars to a 6-1 win over Walkersville on Tuesday.
This outing ranked as one of the biggest yet of Smith’s inaugural high school season.
It delivered a bounce-back win for Catoctin (8-1, 6-1 CMC Gambrill), which was coming off its first loss of the season, 7-0 to Middletown on April 13. It also helped saddle the Lions (8-3, 5-1) with their first Gambrill Division loss.
“We felt the pain of losing and bounced back, thankfully,” Smith said.
In the process of doing that, Smith managed to contain a Walkersville offense that was averaging a healthy 8.9 runs a game. Smith showed the same beyond-her-years composure that was present when she emerged as a playmaker for Catoctin’s state finalist girls basketball team this winter.
“Taylor’s a competitor,” Cougars coach Jessica Valentine said. “She’s obviously got the ability, but she’s a bulldog on the mound.”
Valentine, who calls pitches, even took responsibility for the lone run Smith allowed on Lepeonka’s one-out homer, which landed well behind the left-field fence to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.
“One mistake, and it was mine,” Valentine said. “I don’t always call the right pitch. She hit her spot ... Other than that one pitch that I called, she was on it.”
Lepeonka’s history with Smith surely didn’t hurt. Valentine, a catcher who played at Catoctin, remembers the edge she had when facing standout pitchers like Frederick High’s Candy Warden, who Valentine caught in travel ball.
“Everybody wanted to know how I could hit them. Well, I caught them twice a week, that’s how,” Valentine said. “It’s a huge advantage for the catcher. But [Lepeonka’s] also a very good hitter.”
So good, in fact, she was walked her during each of her two at-bats after the homer. The walks weren’t intentional, but Lepeonka didn’t see anything resembling a hittable pitch each time.
“Their catcher’s great, so obviously we stayed away from her the rest of the game,” Valentine said. “If we can get her to chase, great. If not, then she isn’t hurting us standing on first.”
Aside from those strategic free passes, Smith issued just one other walk. She struck out eight of the first 10 batters she faced and only allowed three balls — including Lepeonka’s homer — to be hit out of the infield.
Walkersville’s second and final hit came in the fifth, when Hailey Putnam led off with a bunt that sailed in the air. Smith tried to make a diving catch, but the ball bounced off her glove for an infield single.
Asked about her approach as a pitcher, Smith said, “My spins are good, and the mindset. I think I handle pressure well.”
Walkersville starter Caroline Hinkelman, who worked 5 1-3 innings, was enjoying a fine day herself, holding Catoctin’s hard-hitting lineup to one run through the first five innings.
While Hinkelman didn’t ring up as many strikeouts, fanning three on the day, she often got ahead early in counts and made good use of her defense.
Walkersville right fielder Alexis Offutt made a tough, running catch to rob Paige Smith of a hit in the third inning.
And when Catoctin attempted a double steal in the second, Lepeonka gunned down the runner at second and, seconds later, slapped a quick tag on the runner at home after catching shortstop Ella Montgomery’s hasty yet perfectly placed throw.
“We were able to turn two on the double steal. That’s a rarity,” Hinkelman said.
But with the game tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Cougars rallied for five runs to take command. After leadoff hitter Kara Watkins was hit by a pitch, Avery Sickeri bunted the ball, which hit her in fair territory as she appeared to begin running toward first.
The call was dead ball, and Sickeri later singled. Madison Ohler and Raegan Miller each delivered two-run singles, and Smith drove in the final run with a groundout.
“Unfortunately a couple breaks with the hit by pitch. I think [if] we get that call with the batter coming out of the box, that changes things a little bit,” Lions coach Randy Hinkelman said. “But credit to them, they created chaos and we didn’t make the plays when they were there for us to make.”
