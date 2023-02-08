Just before he crossed the finish line first in the 300-meter dash last Saturday in the Class 1A West regional indoor track meet at Hagerstown Community College, Catoctin senior Brody Buffington raised his arms above his head briefly to celebrate and then turned to look over his shoulder with a smile on his face.
He didn’t think much of it at the time and said he celebrated other race wins similarly as one of the top high school sprinters in the country. He owns the top time in the nation in the 55-meter dash (6.25 seconds) this indoor season, according to milesplit.com, and is the reigning 1A state champion in the 300 dash.
Roughly 20 minutes after the race ended, Buffington was shocked to learn from his coach, Dave Lillard, that discussions were ongoing about disqualifying him from the race for his behavior at the finish line.
“I was extremely angry and confused,” Buffington said in a phone interview Wednesday night. “No meet officials approached me after the race or anything. I had no idea.”
More than an hour later, Buffington learned he had been disqualified from the 300 “for an action which brings discredit to their individual or their school,” the head meet official told The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, citing the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) rulebook.
The decision carried huge implications because it knocked Buffington out of the 300 dash in the state meet on Feb. 21 in Landover, which could alter the team standings for the 1A boys as the Cougars attempt to win their second straight state team title.
It was appealed and upheld at the meet by a panel of three preselected coaches from other schools. Lillard was originally selected as one of the coaches to hear any appeals. But he recused himself once the matter involved one of his runners, and he was replaced on the panel by another coach.
Catoctin then appealed the ruling to the governing body of Maryland high school athletics, the MPSSAA, which also upheld the initial ruling on Tuesday, according to Lillard.
Buffington was the clear favorite to win the 300 again at states, and Catoctin was counting on the 10 points he would have provided his team by doing so.
He is still going to run the 55 dash at states, an event he won at regionals in 6.29 seconds, and the 4x200 relay, which he helped Catoctin win at regionals in 1:35.64. Lillard said he might run in the 4x400 relay in light of these recent developments.
But his absence in the 300 could factor into the final team standings for the 1A boys at states.
“I am trying to help these guys win a state championship,” Lillard said in a phone interview Wednesday, angry about the ruling but resigned to the final verdict. “I understand this is terrible, but we also have to move forward.”
Speaking to The Herald-Mail on Saturday, head meet official Tim O’Keefe said that Buffington “turning around to his opponents and hand waving all the way down the straightaway is in disagreement with that [NFHS] rule.
Video on social media of the race shot by The Herald-Mail does not appear to show Buffington hand-waving all the way down the final straightaway.
The only other runners in his heat were teammates Furious Trammel and Asher Clingerman. Trammel initially finished second to Buffington in the 300 in 36.15 seconds, but he was awarded the regional title after the disqualification. Clingerman was originally third in a personal-best 37.63 before being moved into second.
O’Keefe told The Herald-Mail that he did not witness Buffington’s behavior at the finish line. It was reported to him by the finish-line judge.
“Unfortunately, I’m the one who gets to give the bad news to the coaches and athletes,” O’Keefe told the newspaper.
Buffington said he began to raise his arms about five to seven meters from the finish line. He said it was a spontaneous reaction. He said he turned his head as he crossed to look at the crowd and some of his coaches and teammates who were standing at the finish.
“The reason I reacted like that is because were we going to [finish] 1-2-3 in that race [as a team],” he said. “I was trying to get the crowd going a little bit. I had no intentions of over-celebrating.”
Asked if he was surprised Buffington’s disqualification was upheld twice on appeal, Lillard said he was.
“I am not too worried about the [team] points,” Lillard said. “But how about giving the boy a shot to run his race? I would love to see him run the 300 at a state meet.”
Buffington responded by saying, “I think they just wanted a reason to disqualify me.”
His cause has generated support on social media by more than a dozen Olympians, who have reacted to video of the finish of the race.
“That’s so stupid,” Noah Lyles, the American record holder, a two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist in the 200 dash, said of Buffington’s disqualification in a Twitter response. “Why do we keep hindering ourselves as a sport[?]”
Two-time Olympic distance runner and NBC analyst Kara Goucher tweeted, “I’ve watched this video 20x. What am I missing!? I see a kid running hard and having fun. I see him enjoying his moment. I don’t see any disrespect. Gah, track and field, why are we killing our own excitement.”
She punctuated the tweet with a confused face emoji.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
