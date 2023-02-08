Brody Buffington
Catoctin’s Brody Buffington runs in the 55-meter dash Saturday at the Class 1A West regional track meet.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Just before he crossed the finish line first in the 300-meter dash last Saturday in the Class 1A West regional indoor track meet at Hagerstown Community College, Catoctin senior Brody Buffington raised his arms above his head briefly to celebrate and then turned to look over his shoulder with a smile on his face.

He didn’t think much of it at the time and said he celebrated other race wins similarly as one of the top high school sprinters in the country. He owns the top time in the nation in the 55-meter dash (6.25 seconds) this indoor season, according to milesplit.com, and is the reigning 1A state champion in the 300 dash.

