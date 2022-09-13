THURMONT — For the first time in this long, tough volleyball match, Catoctin seemed poised to win a set without having to endure a down-to-the-wire battle against Thomas Johnson.
THURMONT — For the first time in this long, tough volleyball match, Catoctin seemed poised to win a set without having to endure a down-to-the-wire battle against Thomas Johnson.
This rare opportunity didn’t last, though.
Patriots like towering senior Anna Feuer and junior Brynn Cochran saw to that, fueling a run that helped TJ completely erase a 13-3 deficit in the fourth set.
Forced to sweat things out again, Catoctin recovered well enough to close out a 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 25-20 win on Tuesday.
The Cougars improved to 2-0 after being forced to play in the kind of difficult match that coaches love so early in the season, when teams are looking to be tested so they can make the kind of progress needed to enjoy a successful season.
“They really brought it,” Catoctin coach Wes Fream said of the Patriots. “It was fun volleyball.”
As the match progressed, the Cougars found themselves opting for tips instead of spikes.
“We had to,” Fream said. “They were blocking us well. We were swinging hard, but they were getting the digs. But we were kind of putting them on their heels, and that’s when the tips become open.”
Another challenge was dealing with Feuer, who was blasting kills — she finished with 14 — at the net.
“Anna’s amazing,” TJ coach Lee Thompson said. “I think she’s around [6-foot-3] now and maybe even still growing. She can hit the ball.”
One of Feuer’s final kills of the night tied the fourth set 16-16.
Catoctin setter Michaela Windisch said the Cougars kept watching Feuer’s shoulders in hopes of preparing their defense.
“She could go over top of our blocks if the set was right, and there’s nothing you can do about that except hope we have good back row players who can dig,” Fream said. “And our back row was great tonight.”
Catoctin’s back row was anchored by Abby Moreland and libero Arianna Calhoun. Fream said both were “phenomenal” on Tuesday.
Defense should be a strength for the Cougars, who graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, which won the CMC Gambrill title, and has nine seniors this year.
“What I love about this team is they are the epitome of a team,” Fream said. “They play together, they communicate together, they have each other’s back, they don’t get upset with one another, they don’t get down.”
While TJ fell to 0-2, the Patriots showed they have plenty of punch. But serving errors and tip coverage proved costly.
“We didn’t get the end result I was looking for, but the girls all played really hard,” Thompson said.
Cochran, whose serving fueled an 8-0 run in the fourth set, finished with 18 kills and 18 digs. Megan Arnold had 12 kills. Ellen Vu had 50 assists. Jordan Gugliuzza had 39 digs.
