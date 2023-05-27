LANDOVER -- At the end of one the greatest, albeit brief, careers in the history of Frederick County track and field, Catoctin's Brody Buffington was asked how he would like to be remembered.
In his own simple and straightforward way, he answered, "Just as the guy that can run really fast in a straight line."
Of course, Buffington's remarkable time with the Cougars is far more nuanced than that, as his two days this week at the state meet showed, and not all of the lines that he ran really fast were straight.
A year and a half ago, he decided to give track and field a try, eventually forgoing his lacrosse career at Catoctin once it was apparent to him and everyone else how fast he really was.
He quickly became one of the fastest kids in the country, posting jaw-dropping times that shattered numerous Maryland records. His times and the way he won races, for better and for worse, generated both a national following and a buzz at the meets he ran in.
He earned a full scholarship to run at the University of Georgia.
This chapter of Buffington's journey closed Saturday, as he helped the Catoctin boys successfully defend their Class 1A team championship at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex.
The Cougars' 88 points were easily enough to stave off second-place Mountain Ridge (68.5).
Naturally, Buffington did it with flair, setting the state record for all classifications in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.35 seconds. That goes with his overall state record in the 55 dash during the indoor season (6.19 seconds) and firmly establishes him as one of the fastest sprinters in state history.
Buffington also set the 1A state record in the 200 dash with a winning time of 21.06 seconds and anchored Catoctin's winning 4x100 relay team (43.13).
"Eventually, the bird has to leave his nest and go on to bigger and better things," Cougars coach Dave Lillard said. "I am excited for him. I know he is going to do big things at Georgia. I am glad to say that Catoctin High School was a part of his success."
The heavy mantle that Buffington wore for the last four seasons (two indoor, two outdoor) for the Cougars will now be passed onto junior Furious Trammel, who showcased his talent and potential over two days at the state meet in winning the long jump (21 feet, 9¾ inches), the triple jump (43 feet, 5.75 inches) and the 400-meter dash (48.91 seconds).
"It would have been the 4x200, too, if some idiot didn't put his finger in the air," Buffington said, referring to his celebration before the finish line Thursday that turned a win for the relay team that he and Trammel were a part of into a disqualification, Buffington's second of the year for that very reason.
Buffington said he regretted his actions that led to the DQ, "not for me, but for the rest of the team."
Though Trammel did not perform his best in any of his events -- he said he has been dealing with a stomach bug all week -- he said he was satisfied with his performance and is ready to take over as the team's leader.
"The first one feels the best," Trammel said, referring to last year's state outdoor team title. "This one is more like a deep breath. It's harder to stay on top."
Lillard said that Trammel had "a perfect meet" that should have resulted in four event wins, the maximum anyone could have.
But others pitched in to help Catoctin win the team title.
Alexander Contreras placed in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Fellow senior Asher Clingerman placed in the 200. Junior Dennis Lease went under two minutes in placing fourth in the 800 run, which Lillard described as a "huge" accomplishment for him.
Additionally, junior Gabriel Riling placed in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, while sophomore Ethan Robeson was fifth in the shot put.
"It awesome to have a Brody. It's awesome to have a Furious. But you can't win a state track meet with just a Brody and a Furious," Lillard said. "We did a great job as a team. The reason we won were all those fift- and sixth-place finishes that add up. I am very proud of this team."
