After proving he was quite possibly the fastest high school sprinter in the country over the weekend in Boston, Issam Asinga of Montverde, Florida, was asked in an interview how he is able to run so fast.

Asinga, who won the 60-meter dash and the 200 dash at the New Balance Nationals Indoor, responded, “Any time you have Brody [Buffington] in the race, you have to.”

