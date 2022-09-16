By the end of Friday's night game against Catoctin, Thomas Johnson had seen enough of the Cougars' Connor Crum.
Crum tormented the Patriots in all three facets of the game — offense, defense and special teams — making big-time plays for the Cougars.
Crum scored touchdowns three different ways, finding the end zone passing, receiving and rushing while adding a 69-yard interception return and kicking four extra points in Catoctin's 34-7 win over TJ.
"We talked about all week that we wanted to show we are a good football team," Cougars coach Mike Rich said. "If we got down and didn't focus on ourselves, tonight would've been a lot tougher."
The Cougars (1-2) matched their win total from the last two years, and their total points were the most by the program since opening the spring football season of 2021 with a 41-20 win over the Patriots.
Searching for a spark while trailing 21-0, TJ's Emijahe Addison intercepted Cougars quarterback Haydn Mathews near the Catoctin bench on the fourth play of the third quarter.
Referees ruled that Mathews was illegally struck by a Patriots defender before the ball was released, and an additional unsportsmanlike conduct by TJ after the play gave Catoctin the ball at the Patriots 33. TJ coach Bobby Humphries and his staff pleaded to take control of the ball, to no avail.
"We can't turn the ball over. We can't have penalties. We have to execute the play calling," Humphries said. "We just need to come out and play our game, and not into other people's games."
Continuing their drive, the Cougars fed sophomore running back Jacob Bell (98 yards on 17 carries) before turning to Nathan Kovalcik for an 11-yard touchdown run.
"I got a great block from Daynin McLain. Good old trap up the middle, and I found the hole and got in the end zone," Kovalcik said.
Crum's extra-point attempt was blocked by Ryan Kengni, but Catoctin led 27-0 with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter.
TJ avoided the shutout with 1:14 left in the period when Mikhai Evans caught an option pitch and ran to the right corner of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.
Crum added the Cougars' final score, thanks to a friendly push, before lining up and connecting on his fourth extra point with 2:13 to play.
"Running the ball, I'm just doing my job and being where I need to be and the line blocking well," Crum said. "Nathan gave me a little push there at the end."
TJ got to the Cougars 18, but four straight incompletions turned the ball over on downs, as Rich and the Cougars took a knee to begin the celebration.
"We're just focused on progress and the product. We don't define ourselves by the scoreboard," Rich said.
Under center at the start, Crum made his mark early at quarterback, connecting on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Logan Malachowski before lining up and kicking his first extra point that gave Catoctin a 7-0 lead with 6:40 to go in the first quarter.
"The first two games we started off with Haydn at quarterback," Crum said. "We wanted to come out and surprise them, switched it up and it worked, kept them off balanced."
TJ kept Crum from a second passing touchdown as Sylvestre Olofio tipped the ball to himself in the end zone, then turned and ran upfield along the Patriots sideline, where he was tackled around his ankles at the 41 with 2:05 left in the opening period.
The Patriots took a 27-yard loss with intentional grounding on first down, and faced a fourth-and-40 from its 11 before punting.
Catoctin then went on a quick five-play drive, as Kovalcik scored from 4 yards out, doubling the Cougars' lead to 14-0 on Crum's second extra point with 10:13 before halftime.
TJ responded with its best scoring chance of the first half, converting a fourth-and-9 from the Cougars 37 on a pass of 24 yards from AJ Allen to Avree Harris.
However, Crum intercepted Allen's tipped pass on the next play, racing to the Patriots 23. Mathews then found Crum across the middle for a 9-yard receiving touchdown with 1:28 before halftime.
Crum then drilled his third extra point, and the Cougars went into halftime comfortably ahead 21-0.
"I work on that all the time in the summer," Crum said of kicking. "That's just second nature."
