Catoctin’s Joey McMannis went 7-1 with a microscopic 0.51 ERA as a pitcher, while hitting .500 with nine home runs at the plate this season.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Joey McMannis woke up Friday to a slew of texts.

That’s how the Catoctin pitcher and first baseman found out he was named the Gatorade Maryland Baseball Player of the Year, with all of the congratulations pouring in.

