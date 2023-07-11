Spring 2023 All County - Joey McMannis, Catoctin
Buy Now

Joey McMannis

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Recent Catoctin High graduate and right-handed pitcher Joey McMannis was not selected in this week’s MLB Draft, which concluded Tuesday after 20 rounds and 614 picks, solidifying his commitment to the University of Maryland.

McMannis, who wasn’t immediately available for comment Tuesday night, likely fell as it became clear to teams over the past few weeks that the right-hander wanted to play for the Terps. Scouts had previously told him and Cougars coach Mike Franklin that McMannis could’ve been taken on Day 2 of the draft, but that never came to fruition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription