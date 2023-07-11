Recent Catoctin High graduate and right-handed pitcher Joey McMannis was not selected in this week’s MLB Draft, which concluded Tuesday after 20 rounds and 614 picks, solidifying his commitment to the University of Maryland.
McMannis, who wasn’t immediately available for comment Tuesday night, likely fell as it became clear to teams over the past few weeks that the right-hander wanted to play for the Terps. Scouts had previously told him and Cougars coach Mike Franklin that McMannis could’ve been taken on Day 2 of the draft, but that never came to fruition.
Still, McMannis is in a strong position and will be joining a Maryland program in an interesting spot, fresh off a Big Ten title but losing head coach Rob Vaughn to Alabama.
All three of Maryland’s weekend starters last season are expected to be gone — two were drafted, and one had Tommy John surgery. That means McMannis could fight for a rotation spot right away and see significant playing time early.
The 6-foot-4 McMannis has a low-mid 90s fastball and wipeout offspeed that should immediately make him competitive at Maryland, and his stuff will continue developing with the Terps. If that happens, McMannis told the News-Post last week that his coaches and advisors said he could be a high draft pick in three or four years.
For now, he’s in College Park for summer workouts, hoping to build off a sterling senior season at Catoctin that earned him News-Post All-Area Baseball Player of the Year, Gatorade Maryland Baseball Player of the Year and ABCA/Rawlings High School All-America Third Team honors.
McMannis finished top two in Frederick County in every major pitching and hitting statistical category, averaging a leading 13.5 strikeouts per game with a 7-1 record and a 0.51 ERA. He hit .500 and crushed nine homers at the plate, driving in 34 runs.
