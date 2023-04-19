THURMONT — In Monday’s home game against Smithsburg, a foul ball managed to squeeze inside the mask of Catoctin catcher Meghan Gray, the result of which could have a profound impact on the Cougars’ softball season.
Gray is a junior and currently leads Frederick County in home runs (eight) and RBIs (23), in addition to having one of the top batting averages (.543).
More importantly, she is the capable and trusted backstop of one of the county’s best and most overpowering pitchers, sophomore Taylor Smith.
But now Gray has a concussion due to the stray foul, and she will be out for at least the next week in accordance with Frederick County Public Schools concussion protocol, which requires a concussed athlete to be out of action for at least 10 days.
She missed Wednesday’s home game against Linganore, a game Catoctin managed to hang on to for a 3-2 win, but one that required a lot of moving parts and self sacrifice.
For starters, the Cougars (11-1) had to find someone capable of catching Smith, a task not nearly as easy as it may sound with her vaunted rise ball and the various spins she puts on her deliveries.
“You know, [Tuesday] at practice, it was pretty much, ‘Who’s not scared to catch Taylor?’” longtime Catoctin coach Jess Valentine said.
Freshman Kassidy Kreitz, the team’s starting shortstop, volunteered to give it a shot.
Kreitz had done some catching before. “Like, four or five years ago,” she said. More recently, she helps warm up pitchers on her travel softball team.
“Nothing compared to [catching] Taylor,” Kreitz said of the task.
But, at Tuesday’s practice, Kreitz caught Smith’s first five pitches, “and I said, ‘Sign her up,’” Valentine said.
With Kreitz moving to catcher, Catoctin moved sophomore Carli Mazaleski from second over to short and freshman Tatiana Owens into the lineup at second.
Aside from one misplayed infield popup in the first inning and one passed ball that led to a Linganore run, the Cougars’ defense did not suffer terribly against the reigning Class 3A state champion.
And Kreitz held her own behind the plate, not only handling Smith’s offerings but making a tag at the plate in the fifth inning to prevent the tying run from scoring.
She said the biggest challenge was not closing her eyes when the batter swung due to the sheer force of Smith’s pitches.
Smith even scaled back on what she normally threw to help ease Kreitz’s transition and to avoid potential mishaps with runners on base.
“It was a little difficult having someone different back there. But that’s something I’ll be able to overcome,” said Smith, who struck out 12 batters to reach 301 for her young high school career.
It was less than a month ago, on March 22 against Francis Scott Key, she registered her 200th career strikeout.
But Smith was sure to praise Kreitz, saying she did an “amazing” job.
Catoctin had to contend with a strong pitching performance by Linganore sophomore Gracie Wilson, who kept the Cougars from putting together big innings at the plate.
The winning run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning after Smith reached base on a dropped fly ball in front of the center-field wall with two outs. She scored on an RBI single to center by the next batter, Mazaleski.
But this was a total team win for the Cougars. Kreitz, the No. 5 hitter, drove in a run with a single in the first, and freshman Julie West, the No. 9 hitter, knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice in the second.
“That was 100 percent a team win right there,” Valentine said. “Timely hits, putting the ball in play and moving runners, they did great.”
