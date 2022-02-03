Urbana post player Carmen Kweti was asked how tall she stands.
Before Kweti could respond, teammate Alanna Tate cut her off.
“6-10,” Tate said as she flashed a mischievous grin Thursday at Oakdale.
Tate may have been joking, but the 6-foot Kweti draws the kind of attention 6-10 post players might receive at the collegiate level, constantly facing double- and triple-teams. When the Bears employed those tactics, teammates who were camped out behind the 3-point arc reaped the benefits.
Paige White, Bri Shuttlewood and Hannah Miles each hit two 3-pointers, and Tate proved effective as a slasher, leading Urbana to a 56-36 victory, improving its record to 15-0.
Asked how often they’ve found themselves open on the perimeter this season, Shuttlewood and Tate offered the exact same answer: a lot.
“There’s three people on her, so you do the math,” said Shuttlewood, who finished with 10 points. “There’s always somebody open. ... Whenever we start to get things going, everything starts to flow.”
Tate, who scored a team-high 13 points, also does her part to find open teammates when she drives the lane and kicks the ball out to the perimeter.
The second of White’s two 3s started a seven-point spurt late in the third quarter that gave Urbana a 47-29 advantage with 36 seconds left in the period.
Knowing she may get wide-open shots as a result of Kweti kicking the ball out when she’s swarmed in the post, White tries to reward her for her efforts. During the fourth quarter, when White drove the baseline, one of the Oakdale defenders assigned to Kweti tried to jump out to cut off White before she got to the basket. White simply dished the ball off to Kweti for an easy layup.
Meanwhile, Kweti found other ways to make an impact, crashing the offensive boards for putbacks while also altering or blocking shots in the paint on the defensive end. She finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“Me and Paige, [our] chemistry has grown so much this year, and I just met her this year as well,” Kweti said. “I feel like our chemistry is growing stronger and stronger every time.”
In the second half, Urbana steadily pulled away from an Oakdale (6-11) team that has two freshman starters and five freshmen overall on its roster. Two players who were expected to be major contributors this season, Skai Bayless and Alexis Rowe, suffered season-ending ACL injuries, giving a host of underclassmen significant playing time.
While the Hawks benefitted from open looks on the perimeter, Bears coach Rob Healy was pleased with his team’s defense, saying the majority of the shots Urbana took were contested.
Sam Blaylock led Oakdale with 11 points.
“Defensively, I asked the girls in the locker room, how many kids tonight had someone make a shot in their face, and six hands went up,” Healy said. “When someone make a shot in your face, you have to tip your hat and say, ‘Great shooting.’”
In the JV game, Oakdale defeated Urbana 28-26, getting a go-ahead layup from Addison Macera (eight points) with 28 seconds remaining.
