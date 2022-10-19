Josh Crummitt found his voice at an early age, realizing its power to help others and assist him in his own pursuits.
“I just like taking charge,” the senior at Oakdale High School said. “Showing people that I can lead them through things and help them out.”
Crummitt has the most powerful voice among all players on the Oakdale football team. He’s the Bears’ captain and emotional leader, even though he plays center — one of the lowest profile positions in the sport.
He’s the one setting the tone in the weight room during summer workouts. He’s the one leading team huddles before, during and after the game. And he’s the one delivering fiery halftime speeches to pull his teammates out of ruts, like he did on Sept. 23 to help Oakdale dig out of a 14-point hole and beat Linganore 28-14.
“He stands up to talk and knows what to say at the right time,” junior quarterback Evan Austin said. “It just makes him a great leader. He gets everyone going. We need a person like Josh.”
Crummitt insists he doesn’t have a preplanned pep talk ready for Friday’s showdown, as the Bears (6-1) play host to unbeaten (7-0) Frederick.
He’ll just get a feel for the moment, like he always does, and let the words flow.
“When I let them know I believe in them, it really gets them going,” Crummitt says of his teammates. “There are certain times you can see it. They need that little push on the back and that little pat on the shoulder to let them know.”
Speaking out in front of others has never been an issue from Crummitt, even at an early age. At times, it was the only way he was going to accomplish his goal.
“If I want something, I am going to go get it,” he said.
Youth football coaches saw a big, outgoing kid who worked hard and paid attention to detail, and felt he would be a perfect fit right in the middle of their offensive line.
“Fourth grade was my first year playing football, and no one knew how to snap the ball,” Crummitt said. “I tried it my first time and was good at it. Right in the quarterback’s chest. So, I kind of just took that role. I was a leader. So, they kind of thought, hey, a guy in the middle, he’ll be able to show the offensive line what to do and where to go.”
In eighth grade, Crummitt stopped playing youth football for Oakdale and started playing for the higher profile Columbia Ravens. That helped generate a little buzz for himself.
Despite being a lifelong resident in the Oakdale school district, he attended private high school at Good Counsel for his freshman and sophomore seasons and half of his junior season.
But the fit wasn’t right for him there, and he wound up enrolling at Oakdale, much to the delight of coach Kurt Stein and his staff.
“Josh, ever since he got here, has been that guy for us,” Stein said. “Guys listen to him and follow him. He helps keep everyone in line. The best team leadership comes from players and not coaches. If they hear from me over and over again, it gets stale. When it’s one of the players, I think it hits home a little harder.”
In many ways, Crummitt’s story mirrors that of his longtime friend and teammate, Chase Haught, a fellow Good Counsel transfer who protects his quarterback’s blind side as the Bears’ right tackle.
The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Crummitt and the 6-2, 285-pound Haught have helped transform Oakdale’s offensive line, a weak spot in previous seasons, into an area of strength this season.
Both have received lower-level Division I offers to play football in college and remain undecided on where they will go.
“He is the heart and soul of the line,” Haught said of Crummitt. “It starts with the center. He is the first person touching the ball. He’s a great leader and a great teammate.”
Stein said the pull of Crummitt’s leadership comes from his work ethic and willingness to do anything that he would ask of someone else.
“You’ve got to have that leader down in the trenches,” Crummitt said. “If you are a center and you are a lineman and you are a leader on the team, it shows the guys that, hey, if he is going to bust his [butt] for you down in the trenches and not really get any spotlight for it, he is going to be there for you, and he is going to be there when times get tough.”
