MIDDLETOWN — For as long as he has been a quarterback, dating to early in his youth football days, Cam Baker has never really been asked to regularly perform one of the basic functions of the job, which is to pass.
There wasn’t a lot of passing in youth football. So, Baker would take the snap and either hand off to one of his teammates or take off himself as a more-than-capable athlete.
Then, when he won the starting quarterback job at Middletown High in August, the Knights had the top running back in Frederick County in senior Carson Smith. So, much of Baker’s job was going to be to simply hand the ball off to Smith and watch him run.
Hence, the narrative took root that Middletown couldn’t pass, and defending the Knights wasn’t complicated. Load up to stop Smith and the running game, as challenging as that can be, and Middletown really wouldn’t be able to move the ball.
Turns out, the narrative was never rooted in a lack of physical ability for Baker to throw. It was rooted in his lack of confidence as an inexperienced passer, having never really been asked to do it, and the team not having full trust in him to do it since it had never seen him do it regularly in games.
But Baker can pass. He proved it on Oct. 14 when he passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ 35-10 victory over Brunswick. It was the first time they had really loosened the reins all season and opened up the offense.
“It was awesome,” Baker said. “I think it was awesome for our team. I think it was awesome for our coaches to have more confidence in me, not only me but our receivers and our [offensive] line that are able to give me time to pass. Our receivers can make plays and get open. So, it’s just a confidence booster.”
While the Knights (8-3) have not been a prolific passing team since that victory over Brunswick — they still have Smith (1,619 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns) and a good offensive line after all — they are certainly more willing to do it now.
They have attempted double-digit passes, or nearly, in the four games since that breakthrough after being well below that number earlier in the season.
That gives opponents like Hereford (10-1), the team Middletown will face on the road Friday in the state quarterfinals, something to think about.
If the Bulls load up around the line of scrimmage to stop Smith, are they leaving themselves vulnerable to a more confident Baker hurting them through the air?
“It’s fine,” Baker said. “If teams don’t think we can pass, and they want to hone in on Carson, then we will show them that we can.”
Baker is one of the most liked and respected players on Middletown’s team. In just his second varsity season, he was voted a team captain.
And the coaches love his willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team.
Most high school quarterbacks aren’t asked to play on defense for fear of an injury and the impact that might have on the offensive side of the ball.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Baker was more than happy to step in at cornerback a few games into this season to help shore up Middletown’s pass defense. He takes great pride in the work that he does on that side of the ball.
“We love Cameron,” Smith said. “Cameron has just been a great leader. He leads the huddle well. He knows when to be a field general and be serious in the moment, but he also knows how to have a good time and make us all feel comfortable.
“He really leads the team well, especially defensively, too. He really stepped up at corner for us. He’s been a really big part in us being as successful as we are.”
