URBANA — Tuesday’s girls soccer match between Urbana and Linganore seemed to have the feel of a chess match.
With Legacy Field as sort of a chessboard, the Hawks and Lancers went through a slew of moves and countermoves. Both teams were so evenly matched, it was no surprise the outcome hinged on the team that generated the best scoring chance.
That breakthrough moment came for the Lancers with 14 minutes, 52 seconds to go in the match. Madi Hill dribbled the ball down the right sideline, then sent a pass back across the middle, inside Urbana’s goal crease.
About 20 yards out, senior midfielder Hailey Bennett scooped up a deflection off an Urbana defender, then punched in the only goal of the match for a 1-0 win, keeping Linganore undefeated after four matches.
“Basically, we connected really well through the middle,” Bennett said. “Madi made the cross. I was able to set it up after that deflection out from the goal.”
Hill said she was sent down the line to set up the scoring situation.
“I had a wing defender attacking me,” she said. “I thought she was going to take the ball away from me, but I was able to make a turn and get the cross off. It went to Bailey, and she really got a good shot into the corner of the goal.”
From a defending end, through the midfield, to an attacking end, this match was up for grabs from the get-go. Linganore got off nine shots to Urbana’s four, but the Hawks’ defense packed the box tight, taking away even the slimmest chances for the ball to get through to the keeper.
The same was true of Linganore’s defense.
Until Bennett’s goal, the closest Linganore came to scoring was with 18 minutes left in the match, when a close-range shot went wide left.
The Lancers’ Elizabeth Rajnik lifted a high floater out of reach of Urbana’s keeper three minutes into the second half, but the ball just barely went over the crossbar. At the 26:30 mark, Linganore had a shot chip high over the Hawks’ goal.
“I think we did expect a really competitive match between Linganore and Urbana,” Bennett said. “We always play our best when we play our rival.”
Linganore co-coach Mark Lastova said he could sense this match was going to be a tough one before the kickoff.
“Both teams were really pumped up tonight, ready to go,” he said. “We got one great opportunity when Madi set up Hailey’s shot. The match was that close, so that one opportunity was the one we were able to execute on.”
Rebecca Marakovitz earned the shutout in goal for Linganore with one save. Urbana’s Cassidy Irish had two saves.
“It was a fun game to watch,” said Urbana coach Keith Bauer, whose team fell to 2-2. “I was very pleased the whole way. I told the girls I am not upset in the least. I’m upset with the loss, but with the way we played, I’m not upset in the least.
“We kind of got a little tired at the end. We’re a little banged up. We had opportunities, they had opportunities. It was back and forth.”
