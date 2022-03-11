Prior to Oakdale winning the Class 3A title Thursday night, the last coach to lead a Frederick County boys basketball team to a state title was Tom Dickman in 1999 with Thomas Johnson.
Dickman coached and has been a longtime coaching mentor of Terry Connolly, who had the Bears on the precipice of winning a state championship on three different occasions when he coached the team.
On Connolly’s staff at Oakdale, Brandon Long served as an assistant coach for five years prior to taking over the program when Connolly retired in October 2018.
And it was Long that led the Bears over the finish line Thursday night with a more-comfortable-than-expected 61-40 victory over Huntingtown in the 3A championship game at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center.
“The branches [of the coaching tree] go pretty far out,” said Connolly, who took in the proceedings from several rows up in the stands at Xfinity Center, with his longtime assistant and statistician, Dean Rose, still by his side.
The 23-year gap from Dickman’s TJ team in ‘99 to this season’s Oakdale team was a prolonged title drought no one could have anticipated, and it remains to be seen if the Bears’ championship win will be a blip on the radar or a sign of better days ahead for Frederick County boys basketball.
“It’s hard,” Long said of winning a championship during an appearance Friday on the News-Post’s weekly sports podcast, The Final Score. “You need to play well, play hard, and you need some things to fall your way. You know, we hit two game-winners at the buzzer. You need a little bit of luck as well.
“But it’s not easy. I think people kind of have the tendency to think, ‘Oh, you just show up and win.’ It’s not. It’s the most difficult thing you can do.”
It can certainly be argued and debated that Oakdale has had better teams fall short of the championship than the one that finally got the job done.
So, why was this team able to do it whereas the other, perhaps more talented, ones fell short?
“I talked about that with my assistant coaches last night on the ride home [from College Park], and I really can’t put my finger on it,” Long said on the podcast.
“There were some things that stuck out. If you were just going to look back at roster construction, everyone is going to remember that Zach Thomas team. I thought that was the year we were going to get it with Coach Connolly [in 2014]. ... But we ran into a juggernaut that year in Potomac, who had three Division I players.
“I think the reason why this team was able to catapult to the next level really was the team chemistry.”
The Bears had two senior leaders who carried much of the scoring load in Alex Hawkins and Cameron Dorner, and they kept the team level emotionally.
They also had two sophomores who gave them a toughness and a presence on defense in guard Evan Austin, who often guarded the other team’s best offensive player, and center Dominic Nichols, who was adept at contesting and blocking shots without fouling.
“We faced some adversity early on, and these guys never let us quit, and we started to grow and develop in our relationship as a team,” Long said. “These guys have outstanding team chemistry. They love playing together. They never wanted their season to end.”
From afar, Connolly watched it all unfold with a great deal of pride and joy.
Hawkins and Dorner had just started their freshmen year at Oakdale when Connolly stepped away.
So, as he would go back and watch tape of all of the games, he was impressed with how well they developed as players and leaders.
The rest of the team filled in around them to do what needed to be done.
“I did think they had enough talent [to win the championship],” Connolly said. “It was just a matter of putting everything together and putting complete games together, which is what everyone wants.
“This team had COVID issues, player absences, injuries. There was a lot to overcome and a lot of things that could have hindered the progress of the team. I am just happy for Brandon and all of the guys for being able to get the job done. I think Oakdale being in 3A made the regular-season competition in Frederick County so much better, and they were better prepared to make a run.”
