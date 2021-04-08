Oakdale girls soccer coach Aric Canonico could sense Thursday’s match with host Thomas Johnson was going to come down to which team could seal the deal on a close-range scoring chance, then make a defensive stand down the stretch.
The Bears’ Hannah Claggett and Justin Lamb were ready when the moment arrived in the final 17 minutes of the match.
On a dribble toward the Patriots’ goal, Lamb beat two defenders, then flicked the ball to Claggett, who finished the play with a strong shot into the TJ net for the lone goal of the match.
Then, Oakdale keeper Georgia Arhos yanked away a potential match-tying Patriots’ goal in the final minute, making a save on a shot just below the crossbar to preserve the Bears’ 1-0 win.
“TJ played a strong game,” Claggett said. “For us, it was all about teamwork. It took a total team effort against TJ.”
In addition to facing the stubborn Patriots, Oakdale (3-4) had to adjust to playing on natural grass at TJ. Since the Bears’ home field is an artificial surface, most of their matches are played on field turf.
“It’s very difficult to play here,” Canonico said of TJ’s grass surface, which will be replaced this summer by artificial turf. “We have only won here once, I think, in my tenure, so tonight makes twice. It’s a difference surface for us. It presents a big challenge for us. It’s a smaller field, so there’s less space and time.”
Canonico said the Bears made the needed adjustments to the grass in the second half.
“Luckily, it worked out for us,” he said. “We got the goal that we needed.”
Oakdale held an 11-9 edge over TJ (4-3) in shots. The Bears were able to get off six shots inside the Patriots’ penalty area, but couldn’t convert until Claggett was in position for her second-half goal with 16 minutes, 25 seconds to go in the match.
“It happened really fast,” Claggett said. “Justine just played a perfect ball to me. I just took a touch and shot it.”
Both teams’ defenses tightened after Claggett’s goal, until the final minute of the match, when Arhos deflected a shot just enough to go over the crossbar.
“Sometimes, you have to be lucky and not good,” Canonico said. “It was probably a little bit of both tonight. It was a reaction save, and the crossbar was our friend.”
The Bears use a two-keeper system. Ali Schwartz was Oakdale’s keeper in the first half.
“Both of our keepers did a fine job tonight,” Canonico said.
TJ coach Adam Weinstein also knew this match would most likely be decided by a few small plays.
“It’s a fickle game, this game of soccer,” Weinstein said. “It was a tough match. Oakdale played great. Our girls were fighting the best they could.”
