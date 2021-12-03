STATE FINAL CAPSULE
Class 3A Championship Game
Linganore (12-0) vs. Northern-Calvert (11-1)
7 p.m., Saturday
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis
Experience could prove to be a deciding factor in this game. The Lancers are making their fourth consecutive appearance in a state final and 14th overall. They are aiming for their seventh championship, which would raise the record they already hold for Frederick County schools another notch. Northern, on the other hand, is appearing in a state final in football for the first time. The Patriots have advanced as far as the state semifinals, but it’s been 31 years since their last appearance. They previously made the state semis in 1988, ‘89 and ‘90. While Linganore was Frederick County’s only unbeaten team this season, Northern suffered its only loss in overtime to Huntingtown, 10-7, on Oct. 15. The Patriots have won five in a row since, nearly all by lopsided margins. Their closest call was a 16-13 victory over Chesapeake last week in the 3A semifinals. Both of these teams enjoyed first-round byes as the top seeds in their regions. That’s why they have played only 13 games over the course of 14 weeks. They do have one common opponent on their schedules. Linganore beat Westminster 42-7 on the road in the second week of the season on Sept. 10, while Northern took care of the Owls by an almost identical score (40-7) in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 19. The Patriots play tough defense. They are allowing fewer than 10 points per game for the season. They run a spread offense and like to move the ball with a run-pass option. Linganore plays tough defense, too. The Lancers are surrendering an average of 15 points per game. On offense, they like to run teams over with their terrific offensive line and standout sophomore running back Ethan Arneson, who has rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns on 297 carries. He’s averaging almost seven yards per carry. With only one starter back on defense from the spring season and three on offense, some had thought this might be a rebuilding year for Linganore prior to the season.
— Greg Swatek
