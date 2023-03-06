Frederick (26-0) vs. Damascus (24-2)
When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday
Frederick (26-0) vs. Damascus (24-2)
When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday
Where: Montgomery Blair High School
Road to semifinals: Frederick is one of two public schools in the state to be undefeated entering the state semifinals, its first time getting this far since 2007. The Cadets cruised past Linganore 81-44 and defending state champion Oakdale 70-46 in their region before rallying to knock off St. Charles 60-53 in the quarterfinals. Damascus has crushed each of its three playoff opponents — Rockville, Magruder and Decatur — by at least 27 points. The Swarmin’ Hornets are in the state semifinals for the first time since 1952.
Top players: Frederick — Elwyne Wordlaw, junior, guard; David Dorsey, junior, forward; Ivan Quijada, junior, guard; Joaquin Snowden, senior, forward; Emonte Hill Jr., sophomore, guard. Damascus — Joey Lutz, senior, guard; Conor Shiflett, senior, center; Peter Mangan, senior, guard; Michael Baskerville, senior, wing; Timmy Zalewski, senior, forward.
Outlook: Both squads have been among the state’s best all season, with the Cadets entering a perfect 26-0 and the Swarmin’ Hornets only dropping two contests, both at the end of the regular season. Frederick rolled over nearly every opponent it faced, only playing six single-digit contests, including a one-point win over St. Maria Goretti in January on an Elwyne Wordlaw buzzer-beater. Wordlaw consistently drops more than 20 points per game and is one of the county’s top scorers. He’s complemented by a deep lineup that includes two-way threat David Dorsey, who broke the school record for blocks in a season, 3-point specialist Ivan Quijada and assist-machine Emonte Hill Jr. Damascus is similarly deep, and while its usual margin of victory isn’t quite as gaudy as Frederick’s, the Hornets have dispatched each of their three playoff opponents with ease. The senior-heavy squad is led by guard Joey Lutz and center Conor Shiflett, who both pour in more than 14 points per game. Peter Mangan is the versatile point guard who feeds teammates and scores nearly 10 points per game. Damascus only tripped up twice — against Walter Johnson in the regular-season finale and Churchill in the Montgomery County championship — and appears to be in top form once again.
— Alexander Dacy
