THURMONT — Almost one year later, the postgame scene looked dramatically different.
Last June, the Catoctin baseball team was basking in the glow of its second state championship.
Players who had been playing together since their Little League days and known each other prior to that in many cases were embracing and celebrating a moment and an accomplishment they will remember for the rest of their lives.
On Tuesday evening, it was more of a somber silence after the Cougars were knocked out of the playoffs in the Class 1A West Region II championship game with a 13-5 loss to Clear Spring.
Players sat in shallow left field, some stoically and others fighting back tears, as coaches gushed about their talent as baseball players, their camaraderie as a team and preached about the value of maintaining relationships going forward.
Then, the final team talk of a 14-4 season ended, and the players and coaches shared final embraces. The fabric of the team remained strong in victory and defeat.
“Our chemistry from Day 1 has been amazing,” longtime Catoctin coach Mike Franklin said. “We are a very close team. As you can see, we are very, very close.”
The Cougars were done in by one really bad inning against Clear Spring, an ugly, eight-run fifth inning that began with a walk by starting pitcher Dalton Williams and quickly spiraled out of control from there.
Williams, a senior who will pitch for Division I High Point University next year, admittedly did not have his best stuff.
“The first couple of innings, I felt fine,” he said. “I don’t know why, but after a little bit, I just started losing feel for my slider and two-seam [fastball]. It started going downhill from there.”
Catoctin rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth. But after Clear Spring put up four more in the top of the seventh, the game was definitively out of reach.
“We just couldn’t stop the bleeding,” Franklin said. “When it goes bad, you just need that tourniquet.”
The Cougars got another big game at the plate from junior Joey McMannis, who homered, doubled and drove in three runs.
Senior third baseman Logan Simanski also had an RBI double and made some nice defensive plays in his final game at Catoctin.
“I loved every minute of it and gave it all I had,” he said of his time playing for the Cougars. “We are all close, and that’s why it stings more than it should, I feel like.
“Each and every day, we are out here working hard. I have been playing with these guys my whole life. It kills me [to see it end].”
All four seniors on the team, Williams, Simanski, catcher Dylan Nicholson and pitcher/infielder Noland Kinna, intend to play baseball in college.
“It’s not about the wins and losses. They are coachable,” Franklin said of his players. “Man, they work hard. They never complain. I’ll coach a group like that any time.”
As for seeing the season end Tuesday, Franklin said, “You want to repeat [as state champs]. That’s the goal. But, hey, [Clear Spring] beat us. They just beat us. The better team won today.”
