WALKERSVILLE — Down the stretch of the final two sets, Walkersville volleyball fended off each successive Oakdale attack with one big dig or block after another. The Lions extended points to give themselves a chance at a winner or to take advantage of a Bears mistake.
No stand was more clutch than out of an Oakdale timeout with Walkersville up four points and nearing victory in the final set Monday night. Senior middle blocker Ariyanna Namdar rose to thwart a Bears kill and blocked it back over the net, effectively squashing their momentum.
Three points later, junior hitter Ashlyn Krajewski spiked the ball to the floor, ending a five-set home win for the Lions, 25-15, 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9. Walkersville fended off an Oakdale rally for the team’s first victory over the Bears in recent memory.
“It feels very good to beat them,” said Namdar, who also had a clutch block to spark a first-set run.
What’s more, Monday’s match was only the second time the Lions have taken a set off Oakdale in the last decade.
A win like that over a traditional county power — in which Walkersville dominated at the start before showing resolve to overcome a surge — will provide a major confidence boost, especially coming off a sweep at the hands of Linganore.
“It’s going to bring them closer together, because they know they can do it as a team,” Lions coach Ed Niko said. “They trust each other to make the play instead of hoping someone else would make the play.”
Walkersville (2-1) made more of those plays in the fifth set, engineering two spurts in which they won six of seven points. Senior libero Ella Montgomery dug several well-placed Oakdale spikes, en route to a team-leading 16 digs, and those points often ended in Bears errors.
When they didn’t, the Lions pounced, getting clutch kills from senior hitter Makayla Hardin (team-best 10 kills) and junior setter Olivia Manos. Hardin also had 11 digs, while Manos racked up a team-high 18 assists and five aces.
“The hustle was amazing,” Hardin said. “Everyone’s hustle all the time, always wanting the ball up, is something that really works for our team. Even if it’s not a perfect pass, our setters are really good and can work with whatever.”
That effort helped hold off the Bears, who looked a bit rusty in the opening two frames, their first of the regular season. Oakdale coach Jim Dorsch switched his lineup after that, and his squad began to make fewer errors, putting Walkersville on its heels in the third and fourth sets.
Much of that was senior hitter Molly Stevenson’s doing. As one of the Bears’ few returning starters from last year, her play improved as the match progressed, sending several punishing kills that helped energize her teammates.
Stevenson led Oakdale (0-1) with 14 kills and five aces, while senior middle blocker Kay Angeh had eight kills and two blocks. Junior setter Ava Bilali had a team-high 24 assists, and senior libero Katelyn Roberts recorded 17 digs and two aces.
“In the two sets we won, we had a lot of energy, we had a lot of excitement, we went out there and were hitting the ball with passion. That was the good part,” Dorsch said. “We just need to get better all around.”
That’s partly because Walkersville looked more polished, especially on defense.
The Lions controlled the pace with their ability to keep points alive, which forced Oakdale into several long points that often ended in errors. And when Walkersville needed a block to put it over the top in the final frame, Namdar delivered.
“It really hyped the team up with our energy, because our energy did get down a little bit,” Namdar said. “Once that block happened, [along with] some of those good kills, it brought the energy up.”
