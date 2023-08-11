As the Central Maryland Conference expands to 16 schools this fall with the addition of Clear Spring, it has realigned its divisions and added to the number of championships it will award.
Since its inception in the fall of 2015, the league has operated in a two-division format, the Spires and the Gambrill, even when it expanded to 15 teams in the fall of 2017 with the addition of five Washington County schools.
But, starting this fall, those divisions are being renamed as Small School and Large School, and each of those divisions will be broken into two subdivisions.
The Small School Division, featuring Class 2A and 1A schools, will be broken into the Antietam and Gambrill subdivisions, while the Large School Division, featuring 3A and 4A schools, will boil down to the Potomac and Spires subdivisions.
Based on enrollment, the CMC Antietam will be comprised of Catoctin, Clear Spring, Boonsboro and Smithsburg. The CMC Gambrill will feature Brunswick, Middletown, Walkersville and Williamsport.
The CMC Potomac is made up of Linganore, Oakdale, North Hagerstown and South Hagerstown, and the CMC Spires will have Frederick, Thomas Johnson, Tuscarora and Urbana.
Instead of awarding just one team championship per sport, the CMC will now crown two champions in every sport, with the exceptions of football, which does not crown a CMC champion, girls flag football, which is in its inaugural season, and field hockey, which will pit the Small School Division winner against the Large School Division winner for its singular championship.
The other team sports will feature a pair of CMC championship games, pitting the Antietam winner versus the Gambrill winner for the small schools and the Potomac winner versus the Spires winner for the large schools.
The CMC also announced its championship dates for the fall sports.
The golf championship will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21 at Black Rock Golf Course in Hagerstown.
The cross country championships will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Boonsboro High School.
The boys and girls soccer championship games will take place on Oct. 21 at Smithsburg for the small schools and Tuscarora for the large schools.
The field hockey championship game will be played at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Tuscarora High School.
And the volleyball championship games will be played at noon on Oct. 21 at Smithsburg for the small schools and Tuscarora for the large schools.
