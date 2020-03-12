Oakdale boys basketball players Tommy Kelly and Alex Hawkins heard the biggest names in their program’s history being rattled off.
Zach Thomas. Clay Conner. Jared Ruiz. Collin Schlee.
The Bears have reached the state semifinals six of the past eight years. During that run, those particular players stood out for their ability to play well when it mattered most. In contests that hung in the balance, they asserted themselves, taking over games and willing the team to victory.
After hearing those names, Hawkins quickly put Kelly in that category.
“I think he’s the guy,” the sophomore forward said.
Recently, Kelly has performed at a level that supported Hawkins’ claim, scoring a combined 49 points in the Bears’ most recent two postseason games — two victories that put Oakdale in Friday’s state semifinal match-up against New Town — while being at the controls of the offense at point guard.
But Kelly, who has committed to play basketball at Catholic University, has a different take. While he is more than able to put a team on his back, it’s not a necessity.
“Anyone can step up each game,” said Kelly, who averages a team-high 14 points per game.
For coach Brandon Long, Oakdale’s latest state semifinalist relies on the sum of many parts much more than it has in the past.
“You can’t replace Collin Schlee,” Long said, referring to the Frederick News-Post’s Player of the Year each of the previous two seasons. “So what we were trying to do was figure out a way to soften the blow. Depth, we quickly found out, was a way to do that.”
The way Long utilizes that depth puts several players on the team in positions to be difference-makers. As far back as early September, when he saw how fiercely multiple players approached competition in open gym sessions, Long decided on having his team play at a much faster pace than it had during his first year as head coach.
“We value getting more possessions than the other team, which equals more shot opportunities,” Long said. “So, our shooting percentage may not be as high, but we feel like if we get more stops on the other end and are able to score quicker and more often than you, more often than not, we’re going to win.”
With Oakdale starters constantly running up and down the floor and expending a great deal of energy, Long doesn’t sub in a player or two at a time. Substitutions often come in waves of four or five — and those players look to run the floor and push the pace just as effectively as the starters.
“We can sub in and out, whereas some other teams, they only play the first five or six guys,” said Kyler Dorner, who is often part of Oakdale’s first wave of substitutions. “Once they get to the third or fourth quarter, they don’t have that same energy.”
Bears starters such as Kelly and Hawkins bring up the competitive nature of intrasquad competition in practice. It’s not uncommon for Oakdale’s second team, or the first five players who come off the bench, to beat the starters in practice.
Kelly put just as much importance on those open gym sessions in early September, saying the one-on-one battles played a big role in helping each individual improve. He and Bryant Palmer, a former Catoctin High starter who transferred into Oakdale’s school district last year, often squared off against each other.
Palmer could use his 6-foot-3 frame to his advantage against the 5-11 Kelly, saying he can occasionally block the latter’s shot. But Kelly can counter with his quickness, making him, in Palmer’s eyes, “impossible to guard.”
The way Kelly sees it, the Bears’ depth doesn’t end with the first wave of players who come off the bench.
“Our last five — 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 — those guys can play anywhere in the county,” he said.
Sometimes, Oakdale doesn’t need to wait until the second half to start pulling away from opponents. In a regular-season home game against Middletown, a 13-point lead grew to 21 at the tail end of the second quarter. Oakdale’s bench, led by Palmer, had much to do with that stretch.
Both Kelly and fellow starter Ethan Reifer missed a regular-season road game against Smithsburg because of the flu. Oakdale still won the game by 25.
The contest was part of a four-game stretch during which the Bears had four different leading scorers: Jack McGaha, Palmer, Reifer and Hawkins.
And Long is quick to point out that some of the most significant contributions in certain games go beyond scoring. He brought up Reifer’s 10-rebound performance in an early-February victory over Williamsport and Garrison Linton’s 10 rebounds in the Bears’ most recent victory — a 71-60 win over Elkton in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Often enough, if a victory hinges on a strong fourth-quarter performance, it turns into a collective effort for the Bears. That was the case in a region playoff win over Boonsboro, with Hawkins, Dorner and Dylan Berney all playing big roles in helping turn a modest lead into a large cushion.
So in Kelly mind’s, Oakdale doesn’t have the guy on its team.
“It’s the guys,” he said.
