I leaned on the fence next to my teammate near the starting line at the state track and field championships. We were high school juniors, and we were there for a closer look at the dudes who had been blowing away our modest times that long-ago spring.
With a heat of runners priming for the 100-meter dash, one stepped in front of his blocks, and informed his competitors, matter-of-fact, that he was about to “beat all of you [masterful fellas]!”
And, faster than a spark from the barrel of his pistol, the starter disqualified this unsportsmanlike sprinter.
It was a well-deserved rejection.
Conversely, the DQ that happened Saturday to Catoctin sprinting phenom Brody Buffington was completely, utterly, flagrantly undeserved.
Buffington — also known as one of the fastest schoolboys in our fine nation — had his victory in the Class 1A West region 300-meter dash stripped by an over-officious official who had deemed that the Cougars senior crossed a proverbial line as he was crossing the actual line.
The whole thing is rather flabbergasting, much like the performances this young man has produced over the past couple of years. He’s gained quite a measure of attention — seeing as how he’s doing what he’s doing, and the events he’s doing it in, from a tiny school tucked in the mountains of the rural town of Thurmont that’s known for orchards, nature and farms and not so much for nationally acclaimed track speedsters.
There’s video of the moment in question on Twitter, shot by my associate at The Herald-Mail, Andy Mason. In a heat against just two other runners, both Catoctin teammates, Buffington rounds the final corner and, about five steps from the finish, raises and shakes both hands as he glances to his left at the throng that had gathered to watch one of the fastest kids these parts has ever known easily win his latest race. Then, while slowing his long, powerful legs, he claps a little clap and whoops a little whoop.
So, big whoop.
Looked like he was enjoying the moment. Looked like he was happy with his victory.
However, a finish-line judge was apparently none too happy with Buffington’s display of joy, which the runner said came because his team was going to sweep the event 1-2-3. The judge reported his observations to the meet’s head official, and Buffington was disqualified “for an action which brings discredit to their individual or their school.”
Discrediting? Disqualified?
No question, the decision was disgusting.
Catoctin coach Dave Lillard appealed the ruling, but it was upheld by a panel of three coaches who, one, headed teams that might’ve stood to gain from the subtraction of Buffington’s 10-point win and, two, might not have even witnessed the act because they were elsewhere when it occurred. They may have been left only with the judge’s claims, which, based on the video, were erroneous. The head meet official said Buffington turned around to his opponents and waved his hands the entire way down the straightaway.
That’s not true.
The ultimate shocker came Wednesday, when Catoctin’s appeal to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association also ended with the disqualification being upheld. Buffington, therefore, is not permitted to participate later this month in the 300 at the state meet, where he’d be heavily favored to repeat as champ and bolster his team’s chance at a second consecutive Class 1A state crown.
In his comments to News-Post reporter Greg Swatek on Wednesday, Buffington said he’s “extremely angry and confused” by the ruling. He hadn’t gone out of his way to taunt members of other teams that he had soundly beaten, an exhibition that would’ve been patently punishable.
Equally confusing is that, Buffington said, “No meet officials approached me after the race or anything.” This is the biggest foul of the entire incident. This is where a lesson, if one was even needed, could’ve been taught the right way. This is where, instead of issuing a definitive DQ to a young athlete for a reaction that barely bordered on objectionable, the offended judge could’ve pulled Buffington aside and simply said, “Cool it.”
Let Buffington have his moment, but reinforce that he needs to maintain a measure of decorum in victory or defeat. Save the DQ hammer for something that legitimately registers as demeaning.
It’s not like he turned back to a field of rivals and called them “masterful fellas” — or something else — while crushing them. It’s not like he hit the Griddy before the line, like Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson doing his dance into the end zone — something NFL officials wouldn’t even flag, by the way.
I’m just lucky this official wasn’t working my meets back in the day. Because I was known to carry on after relay wins in a much more obnoxious manner — full of hoots and loud claps and teammate back-slaps — than what I saw from Buffington.
And I’d do it at piddly tri-meets.
Let’s hope this judge doesn’t advance to a job, for instance, at large-scale marathons, where victorious runners raise their arms as they break the tape, often with huge, awful smiles — those discrediting, jerky runners.
The almighty MPSSAA, which governs the state’s public school sports, had a clear chance to right a wrong this week. Instead, the organization ignored the video evidence and supported a bad decision by an overzealous official, needlessly injecting itself into the story of one of the most impressive sprinters Maryland has ever produced.
Track and field is not a marquee high school sport. It’s one that draws many kids who might not be terribly athletic but who want to be part of something, who figure they can find an event that becomes their specialty, that they like, that they can work at to make incremental improvement while contributing to the greater cause of a team.
Spectacular athletes like Buffington help raise the profile of prep track and field. Spectacular athletes like Buffington, and the rare excitement they generate, are great for the sport. Meanwhile, the unwarranted, puzzling penalty that was handed down to him is quite the opposite.
The only person in this matter who deserves to be disqualified for discrediting anyone is the finish-line judge.
I’d wave my hands and whoop about it near the finish here, but I don’t want to get in trouble.
