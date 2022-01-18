For the previous two seasons, Thomas Johnson’s Oscar Contreras had been one of the area’s most prolific 3-point shooters.
Before he started his senior year last fall, the Patriots coaching staff pulled him aside and asked him an important question.
“We told him, ‘When they start to shut that down, what are you going to go to?’” Patriots boys basketball coach John Manley said Tuesday at Thomas Johnson.
Moments earlier, Contreras had just displayed the kind of versatility Manley was looking for, showing he was far from a one-dimensional player during the most crucial stretch of TJ’s 50-48 win over Walkersville.
With the Patriots trailing 43-39 with 5 minutes, 44 seconds remaining, Contreras reeled off the game’s next eight points to give TJ (8-3) the lead for good. None of them came from beyond the arc.
Contreras hit a fadeaway jump shot from the right elbow, turned a steal into a driving layup and went 4-of-5 from the free throw line. He finished with a team-high 14 points without hitting a 3-pointer, nailing two more mid-range jump shots along the way.
“I wanted to add it because everybody knows I can shoot the 3-ball,” Contreras said of his mid-range jumpers. “So getting that in my bag was something I wanted to do.”
He also expressed a desire to drive the lane more, more so to look for his teammates and create high-percentage shots for them.
“[We wanted to] make him a complete ballplayer,” Manley said.
The last of Contreras’ points came when he pump-faked behind the arc to draw contact from the Lions’ Brandon Buschman. Contreras proceeded to make three straight free throws for a 47-45 Patriots advantage with 2:11 left. Billy Couglan then made a key steal on Walkersville’s next possession, leading to a fast-break layup from Cecil Doherty.
TJ survived two potential go-ahead 3-point attempts — one from Buschman and another from Zion Ntemi — in the final 12 seconds to escape with the victory.
Manley credited Patriots guard Bryan Asang for playing strong defense on Walkersville leading scorer Joshua Stevens, though foul trouble played a big role in limiting the Lions senior’s production. Stevens picked up his second foul with 5:25 left in the second quarter, then his fourth with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with just three points, but thanks to Shaden Hansen and Buschman, the Lions (10-3) stayed in contention.
Hansen scored eight third-quarter points, helping Walkersville turn a 10-point deficit into a two-point lead by the end of the third period. Hansen led the Lions with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Buschman added 16 points, and Kenyon Johnson chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.
In the eyes of Walkersville coach Mike Mathis, the Lions may have lost the game by getting off to a slow start in the first half. He pointed out that TJ put forth more intensity on the boards, particularly on the offensive glass, from the start in scoring the game’s first five points.
“For whatever reason, we weren’t ready to play,” Mathis said.
TJ rattled off the last 12 points of the second quarter, with some half-court pressure applied by the likes of Asang, Doherty and Isiah Fitzgerald helping force three turnovers and create four fast-break baskets.
For Manley, that stretch was crucial considering the Lions are known for playing strong half-court defense. Walkersville has yet to allow an opponent to score 60 points this season.
“That pressure defense, getting in the lanes, it was a definite must,” Manley said. “We needed to get some easy [baskets], and we got some of those early.”
In the JV game, Walkersville defeated TJ 49-35, getting 10 points each from Jaden Sasu and Justin Pfeil. Christian Contreras and Bracen Simmons scored 18 and 11 points, respectively, for the Patriots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.