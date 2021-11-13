PARKTON — Frederick sophomore cross-country runner Caroline Gregory returned to Hereford High School's challenging, hilly course on Saturday.
Her last time there, at the Bull Run Invitational in September, she felt like she was going to faint at the finish line.
"I was glad that didn't happen this time," she said.
No, this time, she simply turned in a historic performance in the biggest race yet of her burgeoning high school career.
Gregory won the Class 3A state girls race with a time of 18 minutes, 35.62 seconds, which set the 3A state record and turned out to be the best time posted by any girl — regardless of classification — during Saturday's MPSSAA state cross-country championships at Hereford High School.
Gregory also became the first Frederick girls cross-country runner to win a state title, despite dealing with some nerves. This was her first state cross-country meet, after all.
"Very nervous," she said. "This is probably the biggest, as in importance, race of my life."
No wonder she poured everything she had into winning. While she didn't feel faint, she looked entirely spent after crossing the finish line. She said she was dry heaving, and she was still breathing hard while being interviewed.
"It was tough. I couldn't feel anything," she said. "But ever since the beginning of the championship season, I wanted to win all of them."
Saturday's state crown came after Gregory won the Central Maryland Conference Spires, Frederick County Public Schools and Class 3A West region titles. She also excelled her freshman year, when fall sports were held in the spring and the MPSSAA didn't hold state championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She beat second-place Ella Meccia, a Northern freshman who finished with a time of 18:47.31.
"We were kind of going back and forth, going up the hills and stuff," Gregory said. "And I was able to pull away from her on the big hill."
"She got me on the hill," Meccia said. "The hills are really hard and it's kind of cold, but it's good."
Gregory's ability to gain ground on such a hill shows the progress she's made since running in the Bull Run Invitational.
Cadets coach Frank Strakonsky said there were several factors that made it a rough day for Gregory at the Bull Run, where she ran a 20:07.5, which was still good enough for second place in the medium school girls division.
For starters, Gregory had a little hamstring issue in the summer, so she didn't really delve into training until early September. And while it was chilly on Saturday, dealing with September heat at Hereford proved more problematic.
"And of course, there's not many hills around Frederick High School. But we've focused on that for the last month and a half or so, getting the hill work in and going to the mountain and that kind of stuff," Strakonsky said. "So I think that's where she basically separated herself here today on the last hill."
Gregory also prepared better to guard against troubles that might hinder her performance.
"I knew it was going to be way cooler, and I made sure to fuel up properly before the race," she said. "The last time [at Hereford], I just didn't fuel properly. I didn't have enough protein or whatever."
Frederick has had stellar cross-country runners in the past. In fact, the Cadets won state titles in 1989 and 1995. But Gregory is the first to top the field.
Strakonsky calls Gregory "a coach's dream."
"She is the ultimate teammate, she is so unassuming, she does everything that's asked of her and more," he said. "Her parents should be very proud of her."
In the 4A girls race, Urbana placed third with 116 points, behind champion Walter Johnson (80 points) and second-place Broadneck (93). Ivy Coldren placed eighth to lead the Hawks, and their top five included Sofia Cedrone (25th), Addison Lauer (26th), Mara Bell (39th) and Lyna Beraich (46th).
In the 3A race, sixth-place Linganore was led by Caroline Perrone (fifth) and Mikayla Moxley (18th). Other top 25 finishers from Frederick County were Oakdale's Hailey Hallenberg (20th), Tuscarora's Aylene Hernandez (22nd) and seventh-place Frederick's Juliana Brawner (25th). TJ's Erin Reeder was 69th.
In the 1A girls race, Catoctin's Jenna Conley was fourth, while Brunswick was led by Lauren Laverty (11th) and Nadia Remaley (24th).
In the 2A girls race, seventh-place Middletown was led by Campbell Caldwell (14th).
