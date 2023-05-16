URBANA — Keegan Johnson is often a victim of his own success.
The Urbana High senior is extremely effective at striking out batters. But since strikeouts require at least three pitches, they often drive up Johnson’s pitch count, especially when they arrive in large numbers, like they did in Tuesday’s Class 4A West Region II championship game against Northwest.
For most of the season, the 6-foot-2 left-hander and Division I recruit (Ball State) has been bumping right up against the state-mandated pitch count of 105, which has meant Urbana has had to remove its No. 1 starter from the game at not always the most opportune time.
That was until Tuesday when Johnson was able to effectively mix a high number of strikeouts (12) with enough quick outs to stay under the pitch count and work his first complete game of the season in a 4-1 victory over Northwest.
With the win, Urbana (19-2-1) earned its third consecutive regional title. The Hawks are the No. 1 overall seed in 4A and will host eighth-seeded Old Mill at 4 p.m. Friday.
“When you get up one or two runs with Keegan on the mound, there are not too many teams that are going to score on him,” Hawks coach Mike Frownfelter said.
That’s why it’s important for Urbana to keep Johnson on the mound for as long as possible in the game that he starts.
He stood at 103 pitches after he got Northwest’s Duvall Branham to ground out to shortstop Christian Petrolle for the second out in the seventh inning.
Since he was still under the limit, he got to face one final hitter for the duration of the at-bat. If the game extended beyond that, Johnson would have to come out.
On his 108th pitch, Johnson got Northwest’s Steven Muri to ground out to second baseman Tristan Vetter for the final out and the long-awaited complete game.
“I was able to count on defense big time today,” Johnson said. “I got some ground balls, and I can trust them to get outs.”
Johnson’s complete game came on the heels of his inning and a third of emergency relief in Monday’s 3-0 regional semifinal victory over Clarksburg when he entered in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and got the Hawks out of a jam.
After throwing well over 100 pitches over 8 1-3 innings in a span of roughly 24 hours, he said his arm felt fine.
“He did a great job today of getting through innings with less pitches, and that’s what our goal was,” Frownfelter said.
Still, for Friday’s state quarterfinal against Old Mill, Johnson will head back out to right field.
Junior right-hander Eli DeRossi-Cytron, another outstanding pitcher with a high strikeout volume, is scheduled to start for Urbana.
DeRossi-Cytron started Monday’s win over Clarksburg, and Frownfelter had to make a pretty big gamble to preserve him for later in the week.
Protecting only a one-run lead, he removed DeRossi-Cytron after 75 pitches.
The move quickly looked dicey when the Urbana bullpen promptly walked two batters to load the bases for Clarksburg.
That’s when Frownfelter turned to Johnson to bail the Hawks out, even though he knew he was scheduled to start Tuesday with a win.
“This is the the time of year he has to be a bulldog,” Frownfelter said of Johnson.
It’s a role that Johnson happily embraces in pursuit of that elusive state title before he graduates in June.
He got some early run support Tuesday thanks to an RBI double from designated hitter Parker Bell to straightaway center in the second inning.
Johnson also benefitted from some terrific defense, particularly from Petrolle, who faked a throw to first after fielding a ball in order to throw over to third across his body and pick off a baserunner.
As a result, the Hawks were clutching a regional championship trophy for the third straight season as they posed for photos after the game.
“All of this is just a stepping stone to the final goal, which, hopefully, we’ll reach this year,” Bell said. “This is one step forward. We are one step closer to getting the ultimate goal of a state championship.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.