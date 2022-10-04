Frederick High School girls cross-country runners eagerly waited for the Bull Run Invitational medium school race results to be revealed after the meet at Hereford High School on Sept. 17.
Eventually, they learned they had won the team title.
“We were all going crazy,” Cadets sophomore runner Juliana Brawner said. “Since that was such a big meet, we were really, really excited.”
As noteworthy as that triumph was, coming on the very course where MPSSAA state championships will be held in November, it was merely part of a season-wide trend.
Frederick has captured girls team titles at four of the five meets it’s competed in this season — the Brunswick Invitational, the Rebel Invitational, the Bull Run Invitational medium school meet and the Carlisle Invitational.
The meet it didn’t win, the Run at the Valley at Middletown High School, came when the Cadets sent their B team to compete. Their top runners were being saved for the Bull Run Invitational four days later, and it was an opportunity for their up-and-comers to meet a requirement — competing in a varsity race — needed to earn a varsity letter.
A confluence of factors has produced Frederick’s impressive run this fall.
The Cadets have a bonafide star runner in junior Caroline Gregory, who’s been piling up individual wins all season as she looks to successfully defend her Class 3A state title.
They’ve got another consistent high-finisher in Brawner and a stable of eight runners with times of 21:50 or better battling for Frederick’s seven spots in each meet.
Those athletes also work in a competitive yet collaborative atmosphere nurtured by coaches Frank Strakonsky and Sage Norton, who look to enter the Cadets in meets where Gregory can be challenged and the team can be successful.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Strakonsky said.
Gregory has been the centerpiece, of course. A former home school student and precocious distance runner, she helped usher in this era when she arrived at Frederick as a freshman during the 2020-21 school year.
“I came to Frederick High School mainly so I could run cross-country,” said Gregory, who started running with the Frederick Spires youth club when she was 11. “I’ve just really enjoyed being on the team and everything. I’ve really grown to love running.”
Mentioning that Gregory lived in Frederick High’s district, Strakonsky said he and Norton knew they had a special runner. It didn’t take long for others to catch on.
When high school sports resumed in early 2021 after the coronavirus shutdown, Gregory won the Frederick County Public Schools girls cross-country title.
The MPSSAA didn’t hold state cross-country meets that school year, so Gregory had to wait until her sophomore season for a crack at that crown. She didn’t disappoint, becoming the first Frederick girl to earn an individual state title by winning the Class 3A race at Hereford with a personal best time of 18 minutes, 35 seconds, which set a state record.
“That was the catalyst of everything. That was the tip of the iceberg there, and then you just build around that,” Strakonsky said of Gregory’s addition to the team. “We tell the kids, ‘Hey, we can’t get any more points out of her, when she gets the one stick, there’s no more points available there.’ So we’ve been working to build that.”
A crucial part of the building process is getting people to come out for the team, and Strakonsky — in his 25th year as Frederick’s head coach — has tirelessly tried to stock his roster while manning Frederick’s school store.
“Probably the last year and a half, I’ve asked 500 students if they want to run cross-country,” he said. “And if we get somebody interested, I’ll approach [team captains] Caroline or Sofia [Driver] and say, ‘Here’s the name of this person, go talk to them.’ And they do a great job doing that.”
For the second year in a row, Frederick has 10 freshmen in the program. They don’t need to win races like Gregory or place high like Brawner. They just have to put forth effort.
Strakonsky said the team doesn’t make cuts. It’ll take anyone willing to work hard. He mentioned junior Mary Joy Johnson, who is usually Frederick’s third-best finisher behind Gregory and Brawner.
“At the second meet of the year at South Hagerstown last year, she ran 29:30 up there,” Strakonsky said. “This year she ran 21:09. and it has everything to do with eight months of hard work on her part. She decided that she wanted to be a factor.”
And improvement tends to beget improvement.
“One of our freshmen, Ysebelle Soto, ran like a 21:45,” Strakonsky said. “So, six of the seven girls in the next race all ran faster than that because they knew that they had to pump up the jam on that.”
Being a well-rounded athlete helps. Brawner, for instance, considers lacrosse her main sport, and she’s a defensive-oriented player for Frederick girls basketball team. Gregory and her sister/teammate, freshman Olivia Gregory, are competitive swimmers.
Also, Norton’s presence has been invaluable when it comes to motivating runners. She’ll often run alongside athletes in practice, a testament to her 25 years as a competitive runner, including at Dickinson University in the early 2000s.
“One of the things I tell them Day 1, whether they’re a brand-new runner or they’re seasoned like Caroline and Juls, I will never make you do a workout that I won’t do alongside you or haven’t done myself,” Norton said.
Norton thought it was important for athletes to see her go “that extra step with them.” Strakonsky agreed.
“Now it’s easy for a 64-year-old man to sit here and tell these guys, ‘This is what you need to do,’ and it’s easy to write the workouts,” Strakonsky said. “But Sage brings validity to those workouts.”
As Strakonsky stressed, though, the athletes are the most crucial ingredients. It’s up to them to get motivated, and it’s all on them to convert that motivation into results on the course, be it individually or as a group.
Gregory, for instance, never dreamed of becoming complacent after winning a state title. She wanted to top the personal best that produced that crown, and she got to cross that off her want list by running an 18:33 on the 5,000-meter course at the Carlisle Invitational on Sept. 24.
“Now I’m looking at sub-18,” she said.
Gregory has won all four races she’s competed in this fall, looking to steadily build herself up for the state meet.
“It’s definitely more pressure this year. Professional athletes always say it’s harder to repeat something than it is to do it for the first time,” she said. “So I’m just trying to look at this season as like digging in and just continuing to do my best. We’ll see what comes of that.”
Unlike Gregory, Brawner didn’t start running cross-country until her freshman year of high school, inspired to try it after watching her older sister, Samantha, run. She placed 25th at last year’s state meet.
“I was pretty good for freshman year. I went in not knowing anything and not expecting anything,” said Brawner, who raised her expectations for this year.
Brawner is usually Frederick’s second-highest finisher. When Gregory won the Bull Run Invitational, Brawner placed sixth.
“She always gets our team off to a good start in the races, and we have a solid pack of girls after her,” Gregory said. “We also have a really solid group of freshmen.”
As newcomers develop and proven performers like Gregory and Brawner become even more seasoned, perhaps Frederick can take a shot at becoming the first Frederick County girls cross-country team to win a state team title since Middletown in 2000.
While intra-team competition has strengthened the Cadets, it hasn’t weakened their sense of camaraderie.
Gregory and Brawner talked about how Driver came up with idea of designing tie-dye shirts that could be worn before meets.
“So we’re all twinning,” one of them said.
The runners recently spent time together painting homecoming posters. After the Carlisle meet, the team went to Hershey Park.
Strakonsky thought it was important for runners to have more in common with each other than just running.
“You really have to learn what makes each other tick,” he said. “And when you figure out what makes each other tick, that’s when you really start to mesh and you realize that you’re running for something more than just Caroline or just Juls or just Sofia. You realize, OK, I’m running for 20 other people that are on this team. If you can build that, it’s really a good place to start.”
There’s another good thing for the Cadets — none of their top 20 runners are seniors. Their success this year might just be a precursor.
“We definitely didn’t expect to be winning all the meets. That was a surprise,” Gregory said. “We’re going to try to keep the success going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.