Frederick girls cross-country

The Frederick girls cross-country team has been winning big meets all season, taking titles at four of the five events they have attended.

Frederick High School girls cross-country runners eagerly waited for the Bull Run Invitational medium school race results to be revealed after the meet at Hereford High School on Sept. 17.

Eventually, they learned they had won the team title.

