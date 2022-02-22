By now, there aren’t a lot of mysteries as to what the Linganore boys basketball team is going to do on offense.
The Lancers are consistent, and they get a lot of players involved.
“We are going to run, transition, shoot a good amount of 3s,” said senior guard Timmy Conner, the leading scorer in Frederick County.
But the dynamic that has made the Lancers even better over the last month or so and could propel them deep into the playoffs is the way they play defense.
“We are coming out, and we are saying we are going to stop you, too,” Conner said.
During Tuesday’s Central Maryland Conference championship game at Hood College, Linganore’s defense was stifling, holding Gambrill Division champion Walkersville to 13 points or less in every quarter on the way to a 55-42 victory.
It marked the second consecutive CMC title for the Lancers (19-2), following their championship in 2020 right before the start of the pandemic.
The Spires Division champions will be a top seed in the upcoming Class 3A West playoffs. They will face the winner of Friday’s first-round game between Frederick and Thomas Johnson on Monday.
CMC Boys Basketball Championship
Scenes from the 2022 Central Maryland Conference's Boys basketball championship game between Walkersville and Linganore Tuesday night at Hood College.
Urbana vs. Catoctin CMC Championship
Urbana's Carmen Kweti (33) and Catoctin's Paige Smith (13) jump for a rebound during the Central Maryland Conference girls basketball championship game at Hood College's BB&T Arena on Tuesday.
CMC Boys Action
Linganore's Andrew Young (13) slips past Walkersville defender Oluseyi Awuwoloye (25) in the fourth quarter of the CMC championship game Tuesday night at Hood College.
CMC Boys Basketball Championship
Scenes from the 2022 Central Maryland Conference's Boys basketball championship game between Walkersville and Linganore Tuesday night at Hood College.
Urbana vs. Catoctin CMC Championship
Urbana's Carmen Kweti (33) and Catoctin's Paige Smith (13) jump for a rebound during the Central Maryland Conference girls basketball championship game at Hood College's BB&T Arena on Tuesday.
“Tonight was great,” Linganore coach Tim Abercrombie Jr. said of the CMC championship game. “It added a game to our schedule so we don’t have to wait a week and a half to play.”
Walkersville, on the other hand, fell to 18-5. The Lions are a top seed in the Class 2A West region and will play the winner of Friday’s first-round game between Hammond and Poolesville on Monday.
“Hammond is athletic. Poolesville is really fundamentally sound. The region is tough,” Lions coach Mike Mathis said. “We got to play a lot better next week than we did tonight, for sure.”
At the start of the season, Linganore was allowing opponents to score almost 60 points per game. That average has fallen by nearly 10 points as the season has gone on, according to Abercrombie.
“The will to win, [the players] realize defense is going to win games for you,” he said. “They see the results and are mature enough to recognize that.”
There has been more emphasis placed on defense in practice, and Abercrombie believes that his players have gotten in better shape over the course of the season, which has allowed them to pick it up on the defensive end of the floor.
Linganore does not have a deep rotation, and many of the players who play significant minutes for the Lancers also played on the football team, which made another run to the state championship game in December, causing that season to bleed into the start of basketball season.
“It’s hard to play defense the whole game, and a lot of our guys play almost the whole game,” Abercrombie said.
The Lancers got another fairly balanced scoring effort, even if it wasn’t their best offensive performance of the season.
“We won handily because of our defense,” said Conner, who drained four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points.
Ryan Lang added 14 points, and fellow senior Mason Porter finished with 13 while accepting his customary assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best offensive player for Linganore.
The Lancers limited Walkersville to just eight points in the third quarter and 21 points in both halves.
Senior Josh Stevens was the Lions’ only scorer in double figures with 16 points.
“I thought both teams defended well for the most part,” Mathis said. “[Linganore] was good. Our kids played hard. I am proud of them. But we didn’t play as well as we normally do. A lot of that was their second-chance points and us kind of fumbling away some possessions and stuff like that. They are 19-2 for a reason.”
