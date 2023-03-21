Coming from behind the net and emerging near the left post, Oakdale freshman girls lacrosse player Kaitlyn Staiger scored during Tuesday’s season opener.
Coming from behind the net and emerging near the left post, Oakdale freshman girls lacrosse player Kaitlyn Staiger scored during Tuesday’s season opener.
It was Staiger’s first varsity goal, a feat the public address announcer pointed out.
Nothing like getting that first one in the books as a ninth-grader. And not so long ago, several of Staiger’s teammates did that very thing.
Four of Oakdale’s multiple scorers in Tuesday’s dominant 20-2 win over visiting Walkersville were sophomore veterans who did some scoring last season.
That foursome — Allison Finley, Kate Moore, Emma Carey and Anna Alt — is emblematic of a Bears roster full of young players who already possess plenty of varsity experience. The Bears only have three seniors, but they have a slew of returnees who played key roles last year.
“We pretty much fielded the same exact team from last year,” Oakdale coach Erika Thompson said. “We lost a couple seniors, added a couple freshmen, but we’re pretty steady and strong with our same girls we brought back this year.”
Finley, who led the Bears in scoring last year and earned Frederick News-Post All-County first-team honors, had four goals on Tuesday while also handling draws early on. Moore also enjoyed a productive night, finishing with three goals and three assists.
But even veteran standouts aren’t immune to opening-day jitters.
“Pretty nervous, actually,” said Finley, when asked how she felt coming into the game. “But we got the first draw and we took off from there.”
After Finley flicked the ball Oakdale’s way on the opening draw, Moore got the ball and quickly fired a pass to junior Paige Overeem.
“I just saw it and was like, ‘I’ve got to pass that,’” Moore said.
That alertness produced the first of her three assists on the night after Overeem scored just 12 seconds into the game.
Twenty seconds later, Overeem struck again, this time on a pass from Carey.
That type of effective passing is a benefit of having a slew of returning players who are used to competing with each other.
“We’re a very close team and we understand each other very well,” Finley said. “We just know how to work together pretty well because we know each other, just a very fast-bonding team.”
Many of the Bears aren’t just teammates at Oakdale, either. Finley and Moore, for instance, have both been teammates for three years on 3D Maryland Frederick’s club team.
With such chemistry as a building block, the Bears can focus on other aspects of the game in hopes of improving on last year’s 7-7 record.
Thompson’s staff includes Beth Nave, who started Oakdale’s program and guided the team to the state tournament three times, finishing as a runner-up twice. Thompson played for Nave at Oakdale, where she was a member of the school’s first graduating class.
“So the fact that she’s back to help me has been amazing,” Thompson said. “Everything I know, I learned from her, so I couldn’t pick a better assistant.”
Overeem had three goals. Carey had two goals and two assists. Grace Meyer and Alt each had two goals. McKenna Witt, Lindsey Stakes and Kendal Farina each had one goal.
Chloe Gaines and Natalie Meyer scored for the Lions.
