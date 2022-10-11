BRUNSWICK — Leah Cook was not thrilled about being an outside defender for the Brunswick High girls soccer team at the start of the season.
She had always played around the opposing goal as a striker.
The issue was her right leg is so strong that her shots would often sail high over the net. So, the coaches decided to move Cook back, thinking the senior captain could help generate some offense from the back line with that strong leg.
“I was really unsure about it, and I really didn’t want to do it at all,” the senior captain said. “I was like, ‘I never thought I’d be a defender.’”
But the move is paying big dividends, both for the Brunswick girls and for Cook, as it did in Tuesday night’s 5-1 home win over Williamsport.
Near the midpoint of the first half, Cook sent a long pass from the right flank across the goal mouth that teammate Atiya Jackson was able to take out of the air for the game’s first goal.
It’s the second time this season the two have connected on a scoring play in that fashion.
“I actually enjoy it,” Cook now says of her new role. “I enjoy being able to see the game from a different perspective. It’s also made me a much more versatile player.”
At the onset of the season, Cook was an outside back for the Railroaders, who improved to 12-0 with the win.
The team felt she could help generate some scoring from the wing.
But then they moved her into a center-back role to help push the ball forward and set up chances for her teammates, like she did Tuesday.
“She’s played excellent back there,” Brunswick coach Dara Demich said of Cook. “She’s a solid defender. I think she’s looking more for those crosses now. She’s definitely been an asset back there. Her big kicks help us to get out of the back zone.”
Brunswick had five different goal scorers against Williamsport. Among them was senior midfielder Jaden German.
In her brief write-up for Senior Night, German shared that one of her fondest high-school soccer memories was scoring a goal with her left foot earlier in the season. It was the only goal she had scored to that point.
But, with 3 minutes, 53 seconds to play in the first half, she received a pass in space on the left flank and put her left foot into it, sliding it inside the near post for another goal.
“It was obviously exciting,” German said. “It was shocking, too. I didn’t really think about it. It just went in.”
The Railroaders might not have played their smoothest game offensively. But they still were able to fill up the scoring sheet, and that’s what really mattered to Demich as the playoffs get closer.
“We are finding ways to win,” she said. “That is what’s important.”
