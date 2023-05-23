GLEN BURNIE — It's almost easy to forget that Catoctin's perennially powerful softball team endured a rare off year in 2021, but Cougars junior Raegan Miller remembers.
Back then, she was Catoctin's main pitcher, a role that Taylor Smith would assume as an incoming freshman the following year.
Smith became the kind of ace pitcher who can take a team a long way.
But when the Cougars needed a spark to help them go a huge step forward in the playoffs, Miller — who now plays first base — provided it.
With Catoctin trailing Mardela by a run and still looking for its first hit in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday's Class 1A state quarterfinals, Miller poked an opposite field RBI single to left-center.
Smith shut down the Warriors the rest of the game and the Cougars scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh as Catoctin beat Mardela 3-2 to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2018.
Battling back from an 0-2 count,
With Catoctin trailing by a run and still looking for its first hit of the day against Mardela's Ava Twilley, Miller tied the game by poking an opposite field RBI single to left-center in the top of the fifth inning.
Smith shut down the Warriors the rest of the game and the Cougars got the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh,
With Catoctin trailing by a run and still looking for its first hit in the fifth inning of the Class 1A state semifinals, Miller hit an opposite-field RBI single to left-center.
Getting the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh and a two-hit,
But Miller, who now plays first base, provided just the spark the Cougars needed on Tuesday to
As for Miller, she plays first base. And she also provided And And she showed on Tuesday that she's capable of delivering a much-needed clutch hit.
With the Cougars trailing Mardela by a run, became the team's first baseman. And during a crucial point in the state semis, she
Miller ended up becoming the Cougars' first baseman
And when they were dire need of offense in their
But Miller would contribute in other ways for the Cougars as they resumed their role as a . She
But the Cougars still needed Miller. She became their first baseman. And she's also
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.