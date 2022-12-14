Catoctin Walkersville Wrestling
Buy Now

Catoctin’s Braden Bell, top, wrestles Walkersville’s Rhys Ferguson in the 138-pound weight class at Walkersville High School on Wednesday.

Catoctin Walkersville Wrestling

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

WALKERSVILLE — In the third period of his 138 bout, Braden Bell began to feel the exhaustion set in.

The Catoctin senior had dominated Walkersville’s Rhys Ferguson but was tiring from the long match. Bell has worked to improve his conditioning since finishing third at the Class 1A state championship last March, something he said ultimately dragged him down toward the end of that long day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription