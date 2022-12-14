WALKERSVILLE — In the third period of his 138 bout, Braden Bell began to feel the exhaustion set in.
The Catoctin senior had dominated Walkersville’s Rhys Ferguson but was tiring from the long match. Bell has worked to improve his conditioning since finishing third at the Class 1A state championship last March, something he said ultimately dragged him down toward the end of that long day.
While he’s not quite in peak form yet, his training eventually paid off against Ferguson. Bell used one final burst of energy to take his man down and pin him with 32 seconds remaining in the bout.
“I was just working my tilts, and I got a lot of back points off my tilts,” Bell said. “I think off one of my tilts, I just caught his head and arm and then ended up pinning him.”
That was the first win of the evening for the Cougars, who eventually took down the Lions, 42-33, on the latter’s new mats.
It was Bell’s third individual victory in the season’s opening weeks, and Catoctin (1-2) is relying on him to be its key contributor on a squad that saw significant roster turnover from last year.
“I have high hopes for him for this year,” Cougars coach Rick Reeder said. “I see him being in the top three again. Actually, I see him being No. 1 if he really wants to be.”
Bell definitely wants to be the best in the state, and he knows what he has to work on to get there.
He’s adding new moves to his repertoire in order to finish off his opponents more quickly. Bell is also looking to be stronger throughout the match, so bouts like Wednesday’s don’t drag out as long.
That comes with the improved conditioning, which both Bell and Reeder said is getting better each week.
“Coach is doing strength stuff in practice, which is really helping with my muscular endurance,” Bell said.
While Bell is eyeing a state title, a few of Catoctin’s other wrestlers are angling to join him.
Evan Burd (152), Hunter Bradshaw (160) and Nathan Kovalcik (182) all remained perfect, with the first two getting pins and the latter winning by forfeit.
The rest of the Cougars, many of whom are new to the team, are still finding their form. As such, Walkersville (0-3) took three individual bouts, with Landon Beaumont (113) and Garrett Jolles (170) pinning their opponents and Izsiah Goode (145) winning by decision.
“I saw some improvement, but I think we have room to do more,” Reeder said. “It’s just a matter of going through the season, getting past a couple weeks.”
113—L. Beaumont (W) pinned Taylor, 2:44; 120—Je. Gibson (W) won by forfeit; 126—J. Beaumont (W) won by forfeit; 132—Davio (W) won by forfeit; 138—Bell (C) pinned Ferguson, 5:28; 145—Goode (W) dec. Gray, 2-1; 152—Burd (C) pinned Birth, 2:53; 160—Bradshaw (C) pinned Dolan, 1:12; 170—Jolles (W) pinned McLain, 1:40; 182—Kovalcik (C) won by forfeit; 195—Williams (C) won by forfeit; 220—Kelly (C) won by forfeit; 285—Bagent (C) won by forfeit; 106—Double forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.