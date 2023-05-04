THURMONT — Catoctin boys lacrosse entered Thursday’s contest with a chance to notch another first in what has been a milestone season: a Central Maryland Conference Gambrill Division title.
All that stood between the Cougars and that achievement was Smithsburg, also undefeated in conference play and perfect against public school teams.
But Catoctin admittedly didn’t play like it in the first half, falling behind by five as the Leopards dominated play. The Cougars pulled closer in the second half, but they ultimately fell 9-6 and were denied a trip to the CMC championship.
In the postgame huddle, Catoctin expressed how close it came down the stretch to tying the contest and how hungry it was to get a rematch with Smithsburg.
“We’ll see them again in the future,” Cougars midfielder Ashton Merritt said.
There will be at least one obstacle each before that happens in the playoffs, but the two squads lived up to their billing with a tight defensive performance. The Leopards relied on goalie Zack Von Garrel to keep them ahead once Catoctin began pressing in the second half.
Von Garrel made three point-blank robberies in the third quarter alone, providing the margin for the contest. He made 12 saves, a number that climbed quickly once the Cougars found their rhythm in the final 24 minutes.
That came with a spate of man-up opportunities, after Catoctin (9-3) spent much of the first half a man down. The Cougars converted four times with the extra man in the second half, including their three third-quarter strikes.
Merritt had three of those en route to a hat trick.
“After halftime, we got into it, made a few adjustments,” Merritt said.
He credited senior midfielder and captain JD McCallion for firing up the team during the break, which got Catoctin to refocus and play much closer to its top form.
The Cougars ultimately found the back of the net six times, the second-most goals Smithsburg (11-1) has allowed all season. But Catoctin felt it could have netted a few more. They couldn’t due to Von Garrel’s dazzling performance and their struggles in cleanly completing possessions.
“Whenever we find that good look, we gotta get it to there,” Merritt said. “We find it, we see it, we know it’s there, but our biggest problem is getting it there, making a good pass and finishing.”
Catoctin did more of that in the second half, but it ultimately wasn’t enough, as the Leopards will now face Urbana in Saturday’s conference title game.
Jameson Doll had a goal and two assists for Catoctin. Hunter Bradshaw and Brendan Orr also scored once. Grant Kelly made 10 saves.
