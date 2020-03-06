THURMONT — With the game winding down and Catoctin owning a comfortable lead over visiting Brunswick on Thursday in the Class 1A West Region II boys basketball championship game, a chant of “Cut down the nets” began making its way around the gymnasium.
It’s been 39 years since the Cougars were in any kind of position to start a regional victory championship celebration, but those many years of frustration ended in a convincing fashion, with Catoctin pulling away from stubborn Brunswick down the stretch for a 68-56 win in the regional title game.
“We know we didn’t play our game in the first half,” Catoctin’s Dylan Click said. “We were in foul trouble. We weren’t making our shots, but once our shots started to go down, and we got on a run, we settled down and played our game.”
Thursday’s win sends Catoctin (16-8) into Saturday’s Class 1A state quarterfinals against an an opponent and site to be determined later. The eight regional champions across the state will be re-seeded, with the higher-seeded teams getting home court advantage.
Thursday’s win brought back a lot of memories for Catoctin assistant coach Jim Weddle.
Weddle was the Linganore boys basketball coach in 1981, when the Lancers ended up on the short end of a three-point loss to the Cougars in that regional title game. He was invited to be a part of the net-cutting ritual after the game.
“Yeah, I know, I’ve heard that all week,” Weddle said, recalling that game. “Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another 39 years to cut down the nets again around here.”
Thursday’s win over Brunswick (6-18) was a major moment for a Catoctin boys basketball program that, following that 1980-81 season, enjoyed limited success.
For the next 30-plus years, the Cougars boys seemed to struggle year in and year out to win games. Catoctin went winless four times during that stretch.
Brian Burdette, who took over as the Cougars’ boys coach two years ago, set out to change the mindset of the program. His players bought into his philosophy quickly, resulting in the first winning season for the team in recent memory.
“We didn’t care this year what our past was,” Catoctin’s Eli Frei said. “We just wanted to come out, set some records.”
For his part, Frei had 12 points, becoming one of four Cougars to reach double figures in Thursday’s game.
Catoctin defeated Brunswick twice during the regular season, both times having to beat back challenges from the Railroaders. This third meeting was no different.
The score was tied at 14 after one quarter. Brunswick held a slim 28-27 advantage at halftime.
The game featured six lead changes and two ties before a 3-pointer from Click with 5 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the third quarter, followed by a David Parker bucket at the 4:18 mark, set up what was going to be a key stretch run that gave Catoctin a 54-42 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Cougars led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.
“In the first half, we weren’t very smart,” Catoctin’s Ethan Pawlus (15 points) said. “We just had to be more smart in the second half, use our minds a little better.”
Parker had a strong night for Catoctin, finishing with a game-high 20 points, including 10 key third-quarter points. His aggressive play in the paint kept the Railroaders from getting much-needed rebounds.
“In the first half, we were struggling to get something going, offensively,” Parker said. “Getting into our press really helped us build momentum coming out in the second half. It helped us get where we wanted to be.”
Burdette wasn’t about to dispute his players’ assessment of Catoctin’s play in the first half.
“We weren’t moving our feet good,” he said. “We were playing with a lot of hands, doing some dumb things.”
Catoctin was called for 14 fouls in the first half, putting Brunswick into the bonus situation early. The Cougars caught a huge break because the Railroaders shot poorly from the foul line in the first half (8 of 21).
“If they would have made those foul shots, we’d have been down by about 15 going into halftime,” Burdette said. “Then, we would’ve really had to fight our way back, maybe ending up with like a one-point ball game.”
While Catoctin had a major win on Thursday, it may have come at a price, Burdette said.
Playmaker Tommy Fitzpatrick went sliding into a wall on a play at the baseline in the second half, sustaining what may be a serious foot injury. Burdette said he may be out for the rest of the playoffs.
“That’s a huge hit for us,” Burdette said. “He’s one of our harder workers. He’s upset [about the injury]. He’s the one that got us here. I’m just sorry he wasn’t able to finish this game out on the floor with his teammates.”
In spite of what may be a season-ending injury, Fitzpatrick is upbeat about the team’s accomplishments this season.
“I’m just speechless,” Fitzpatrick said. “We came in during the offseason, worked out. We put in a lot of work and this is the end result.”
Brayden Jones led Brunswick with 14 points.
“This was definitely our worst game at the foul line,” Brunswick coach Dan McLane said. Brunswick finished with a 10-of-27 performance at the line.
“We were shooting 60 percent as a team coming into this game,” McLane said. “They got real physical with us. We had a good plan. We just couldn’t hit a free throw in the first half. Even in the second half, we just had one of those nights at the foul line. We couldn’t overcome it, but I tell you, Catoctin hit some shots in the second half to hold us off when we made a run. Hey, they were the better team tonignt.”
