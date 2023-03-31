THURMONT — In 2017, Catoctin baseball coach Mike Franklin was watching ESPN to see the Thurmont Little League team battle for a regional championship and a trip to the Little League World Series. After their starter got roughed up, out trotted a tiny lefty named Peyton Castellow.
Immediately, Franklin saw something special in Castellow. He worked quick with a no-nonsense approach to pitching, in and out with maximum efficiency.
And he only ever got outs.
“He’s a bulldog,” Franklin said.
Nearly six years later, Castellow is a senior for the Cougars, and nothing has changed.
He spots his pitches with pinpoint precision and gets on and off the mound efficiently. It’s apparent in every start, like Friday’s 10-0 home win over Brunswick that ended by mercy rule after five innings.
Castellow is economical with his arm and his words, earning a fitting nickname from Franklin: The Surgeon.
“I just go in there, throw strikes, hit the spots,” Castellow said. “Pitch to contact, let the defense make the plays, rely on them.”
That approach is a winner, and it’s all Franklin asks of the southpaw.
Castellow needed just 63 pitches to get through five innings against the Railroaders (1-3), setting down all but two batters he faced. Only one ball left the infield on a first-inning single, and Brunswick worked just a trio of three-ball counts.
He didn’t walk anybody and struck out six, spinning his curves for whiffs and weak contact.
“Nobody hits him. That’s just what he does,” Franklin said.
Castellow may be the ideal Catoctin pitcher: a gritty guy who puts his nose down and scraps for every out. He’s not a power arm like Cougars ace Joey McMannis, but he gets the job done nonetheless.
That takes some pressure off the Catoctin offense knowing it has multiple pitchers who can deal. It can result in explosions at the plate like that against the Roaders: 10 runs and nine hits in five innings, scoring in all but the fourth.
The Cougars (5-0) have a young but deep lineup that is remarkably poised in the box, waiting for their pitch against some erratic Brunswick arms before pouncing.
Catcher DJ Shipton turned on a two-out, two-strike fastball to drive in two with a double and kickstart the scoring in the first. McMannis boomed an RBI double in the seventh before scoring on Jake Bell’s single to invoke the mercy rule. And Connor Crum poked an RBI single to left in the second.
But the big blast came in the third off the bat of freshman Hunter Reed. He turned on a full-count fastball, tattooing it over the left-field fence for a three-run shot. It’s his first homer with the Cougars, and a special one at that.
“This game meant a little something more to me because my brother’s going off to basic training [with the Marines],” he said, pointing out his brother in the stands. “We’ve always been pretty close. He’s just a role model for me, and I absolutely love that I could pull through and do something like that for him.”
Those contributions made Castellow’s outing much easier, not like he needed much help.
He’s been the same pitcher since Franklin first saw him on ESPN: aggressive, economical and tough. Castellow carves up his opponents without overpowering stuff, a critical component of a club that’s unbeaten and only rising.
“From the time he’s been here as a ninth grader, he’s been that guy,” Franklin said.
