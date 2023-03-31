Catoctin Baseball
Buy Now

Catoctin pitcher Peyton Castellow hurled a five-inning, one-hit shutout Friday over Brunswick at Catoctin High School.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

THURMONT — In 2017, Catoctin baseball coach Mike Franklin was watching ESPN to see the Thurmont Little League team battle for a regional championship and a trip to the Little League World Series. After their starter got roughed up, out trotted a tiny lefty named Peyton Castellow.

Immediately, Franklin saw something special in Castellow. He worked quick with a no-nonsense approach to pitching, in and out with maximum efficiency.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription