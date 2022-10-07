THURMONT — It was a feel-good halftime for Catoctin's football team on Friday night.
And not just because the Cougars brought a pair of their former longtime coaches, Doug Williams and Paul DuMars, and a slew of former Catoctin players onto the field to be honored during the intermission.
As time expired in the second quarter, Catoctin's Logan Malachowski somehow managed to secure a catch near the back of the end zone after bobbling quarterback Connor Crum's 31-yard pass a few times, completing a touchdown play that allowed the Cougars to enter the break tied with unbeaten Poolesville.
After falling to undefeated Frederick the previous week, Catoctin suddenly seemed fully capable of handing a team its first loss of the season. But the Falcons rode another productive night from running back Evan Taylor and held Catoctin scoreless in the second half en route to a 28-13 win over the Cougars.
Taking advantage of holes opened up by his linemen and then either breaking tackles or outright eluding them, Taylor rushed for 347 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.
"He's tough, and we knew he was tough," Catoctin coach Mike Rich said. "I don't know that anybody's been able to tackle him all year long, and he's going to be a problem come 2A playoffs. But luckily, we don't play 2A playoffs, we play 1A playoffs.
"So we're focusing on getting better, and we're focusing on keeping of our things in front of us and keep working hard," he said.
Taylor put the Falcons in front for good on the opening possession of the third quarter, darting through a hole up the middle and racing to the left side for a 30-yard touchdown run that gave Poolesville a 20-13 lead.
He also broke an 18-yard run on the final play of the third quarter to start a nine-play, 61-yard drive the produced the game's final touchdown, which came on quarterback Ashton Gaddis' 1-yard run with 8 minutes, 34 seconds left in the fourth.
Needing two scores well into the final period, Catoctin was forced to all-but abandon its run game. But several drops and an interception by Poolesville's Mason Hopkins helped keep the Cougars from getting any closer.
"They're 6-0 for a reason. They're a good football team, they're a physical football team," Rich said. "We just need to find a way to keep getting better. Everybody makes the playoffs in the state of Maryland now. Just find ways to get better every day. I'm excited for Monday morning to get back to work."
Poolesville seemed poised to build on its 13-6 lead in the final minutes of the first half. Gaddis threw a 37-yard pass to Tyler Shefter, who made a jumping catch in traffic, giving the Falcons a first-and-10 at Catoctin's 40 with a little less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter.
But three plays later, a heavily pressured Gaddis fumbled, and Catoctin's Charles Dougherty pounced on the ball at his own 25.
Rather than be content with stopping the Falcons, the Cougars urgently looked to score. And they got within striking of distance of the end zone when Joseph McCallion broke a 25-yard run and alertly stepped out of bounds on the left sideline with 2.6 seconds left.
During the series, Catoctin had backup quarterback Haydn Mathews take some snaps. He took another one after McCallion's run, but this time he handed off the ball to Crum, who then heaved a long pass to Malachowski.
"It was a play we drew up on the spot," Crum said. "We've never practiced that, it's never been a thing we've done, but we were just able to adapt, and it somehow worked."
Malachowski got open after initially making it look like he planned to block before taking off for the end zone. His ability to grab the ball after bobbling it only added to the drama.
"At first I thought he was like five yards out of the bounds, and then I saw the ref put the hands up," Crum said.
Despite being backed up five yards because of a false-start penalty, Crum — who at least had a strong wind at his back — kicked the extra point to tie the game at 13.
"A great play by our kids, get in the hands of two of our best guys and let 'em make a play for us," Rich said. "But we made too many mistakes offensively, and they're a good football team. You can't do that against good football teams."
Catoctin scored the game's first touchdown on Crum's 4-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Reaver, who reached the end zone by juking out a defender.
But the Falcons jumped ahead later in the first quarter, getting a 14-yard Gaddis-to-Ethan Zhang touchdown pass and a 32-yard scoring run from Taylor.
Next up for Catoctin (2-4) is Walkersville.
"We're playing a lot of good teams and we're battling," Crum said. "So we're getting better each week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.