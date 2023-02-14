THURMONT — In a tight, seesaw affair, the Williamsport girls basketball team went to what worked in overtime to snatch the lead one final time.
With Catoctin heavily guarding Wildcats star senior guard Paige Smith, Williamsport instead fed the ball to senior center Kam Seltzer, who finished the putback in overtime. It sent the Wildcats ahead for good, and after a trio of defensive stands, senior guard Amelia Robins hit six free throws to lift them past the host Cougars, 60-56, to clinch the CMC Gambrill division on Tuesday night.
“Games like that are what you want at the end of February because that’s what you’re going to see in the playoffs,” Catoctin coach Amy Entwistle said.
The lead changed hands 13 times, and the score was within two possessions for all but a brief period.
The first time either team led by more than six came with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter, as Smith hit a pair of free throws to send Williamsport up by seven, the game seemingly sealed. But the Cougars (16-5, 8-3 CMC Gambrill) engineered a furious rally to send the contest to the extra period.
Sophomore guards Taylor Smith and Kayden Glotfelty combined to hit five free throws, and Catoctin forced a pair of turnovers off the ensuing inbounds to set up the final play. Freshman forward Brooke Williams banked in the tying shot with two seconds left to even the game at 45-45.
“The biggest thing is their heart, that no-quit mentality,” Entwistle said.
And the Cougars maintained that intensity in the opening minutes of overtime, trading buckets and stops with the Wildcats. But Williamsport wore down Catoctin, and its execution of the finer details took over in the closing 8-0 run that started with Seltzer’s bucket.
The Wildcats (20-1, 10-1 CMC Gambrill) began pulling down more offensive rebounds, extending their possessions. They were nearly perfect from the foul line, too, hitting 21-of-23 free throws, compared to 14-of-25 for the Cougars.
Seltzer finished with a game-best 19 points. Robins had 15 points, while Paige Smith scored 11 points.
“We needed to box out, not give them the second and third opportunities because they’re a great offensive team,” Entwistle said. “Our defense fuels our offense, so if we’re not getting stops and we have to pass the ball in, we’re not getting our transition opportunities.”
And on cue, Catoctin’s offense stalled out late, its only bucket coming with five seconds left and the game already decided.
But it hung with a Williamsport team gunning for a Class 2A state title and shut down the Wildcats’ top scoring threat for most of the night.
“Proud of our heart. We’ll clean up the little things for Thursday and the playoffs,” Entwistle said.
Glotfelty scored a team-leading 18 points for the Cougars, hitting a game-high three triples. Williams turned in yet another double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds, adding four steals. Taylor Smith netted 13 points, five steals and five assists.
