THURMONT — In a tight, seesaw affair, the Williamsport girls basketball team went to what worked in overtime to snatch the lead one final time.

With Catoctin heavily guarding Wildcats star senior guard Paige Smith, Williamsport instead fed the ball to senior center Kam Seltzer, who finished the putback in overtime. It sent the Wildcats ahead for good, and after a trio of defensive stands, senior guard Amelia Robins hit six free throws to lift them past the host Cougars, 60-56, to clinch the CMC Gambrill division on Tuesday night.

