Catoctin’s softball and baseball teams, Linganore’s softball team and Urbana’s baseball team earned top seeds for the MPSSAA regional playoffs that begin this week.
The playoffs start Thursday with regional quarterfinals at the sites of the higher-seeded teams.
For softball, the regional semifinals are scheduled for Monday, the regional finals are slated for next Wednesday and the state quarterfinals will be played next Friday and Saturday.
That will be followed by the state semifinals on May 23 at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie and the state finals on May 26 and May 27 at the University of Maryland in College Park.
For baseball, the regional semifinals will be played Saturday, the regional finals are scheduled for Tuesday and the state quarterfinals are slated for next Friday.
That will be followed by the state semifinals on May 23 at designated sites that have yet to be announced and the state finals May 26 and May 27 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The following is a breakdown of the playoff paths for Frederick County’s teams in each classification.
As the top seed in the region, Catoctin has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts either No. 4 Clear Spring or No. 5 Hancock at 4 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
No. 7 seed Brunswick plays at No. 2 Boonsboro at 4:45 Thursday. The winner plays either No. 3 Williamsport or No. 6 Smithsburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
No. 2 Walkersville, a returning state semifinalist, has a quarterfinal bye. The Lions host either No. 3 Poolesville or No. 6 Hammond at 4 p.m. Monday.
No. 4 Middletown hosts No. 5 Oakland Mills at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner meets top-seeded Glenelg at 4 p.m. Monday.
The defending state champion Lancers have a quarterfinal bye. They play the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 4 Oakdale and No. 5 North Hagerstown at 4 p.m. Monday.
No. 3 Thomas Johnson hosts No. 6 Tuscarora at 4 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. The winner meets either No. 2 South Hagerstown or No. 7 Frederick at 4 p.m. Monday.
No. 2 Urbana has a quarterfinal bye. The Hawks face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 3 Northwest and No. 6 Gaithersburg at 4 p.m. Monday.
No. 1 Catoctin has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts either No. 4 Smithsburg or No. 5 Williamsport at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
No. 3 Brunswick hosts No. 6 Hancock at 4:30 Thursday. The winner faces either No. 2 Clear Spring or No. 7 Boonsboro at 4 p.m. Saturday.
No. 2 Middletown has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts either No. 3 Poolesville or No. 6 Oakland Mills at 4 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, No. 5 Walkersville plays at No. 4 Hammond at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner faces top-seeded Glenelg at 4 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
No. 2 Thomas Johnson hosts No. 7 South Hagerstown at 4:30 Thursday. The winner meets the winner of Thursday’s 4 p.m. quarterfinal between No. 3 Oakdale and No. 6 Frederick.
No. 4 Tuscarora hosts No. 5 Linganore at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winner meets top-seeded North Hagerstown at 4 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
No. 1 Urbana has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts either No. 4 Clarksburg or No. 5 Seneca Valley at 4 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
