BRUNSWICK — On every defensive possession in the second half, the Catoctin bench would start to yell in unison, incoherent but encouraging of its six teammates holding down the back end.
And when one of those Cougar defenders — be it Colin Byrne, Ace Pruitt, JD McCallion or another — pressed up on their man, those screams would only grow louder. Brunswick’s players had no space to maneuver, a stick or body constantly in the way and knocking the ball to the grass.
The rare times they broke down, they had goalie Grant Kelly come up big on a pair of point-blank stops. All the while, its offense put enough in the net at the other end for Catoctin boys lacrosse to pull out a 13-7 road win over the rival Railroaders on Tuesday.
That second-half defensive effort, holding Brunswick to one goal in the final 24 minutes, has become something of a routine for the Cougars this season.
“They come out a little unsure about themselves, and then they settle down and they believe in themselves, and they start playing like they know how to play,” Catoctin coach Chris Doll said. “They came out slow, and really second half, they settled down.”
Ideally for Doll, the Cougars (7-2) would dominate for all 48 minutes, but it’s hard to argue with their results. Tuesday was a particularly impressive display, turning a one-goal halftime lead into a six-goal win.
They stymied the Roaders no matter if they were at full strength, fending off a two-men down situation in the third quarter that sprung Catoctin with the momentum boost it sought. Not many Brunswick tries got through, as its possessions often sputtered and ended in turnovers.
“We seem to shoot ourselves in the foot with turnovers, dropping the ball, not taking advantage of opportunities when they’re in front of us, and whenever we make a mistake, it’s costly,” Roaders coach John Kostolansky said.
He then credited the Cougars’ defense, and for good reason. They applied the pressure that caused those mistakes, but they also got help from Kelly, their senior netminder.
Kelly is a three-year starter for Catoctin, fully coming into his own this season. The Bridgewater College commit looked as sharp as ever Tuesday, making 14 saves. He and his defense were in lockstep from the start, and their chemistry only intensified the more stops they had.
“We’ve been playing for a long time together, so our communication is really good. We don’t have to talk as much,” Kelly said. “I trust them, and they trust me. I trust them to do their job. If they mess up, I’ll bail them out.”
He didn’t have to do that too much, and when he did, it often spurred the Cougars’ attack. They methodically broke through Brunswick’s defense, which held up for a while but ultimately surrendered 13 goals.
Catoctin’s Jameson Doll led the way with four goals and two assists, while Charles Dougherty had a hat trick and added a helper. Vince Reaver III scored twice and had three assists, and Ashton Merritt,
Haydn Mathews, Brendan Orr and Byrne all added a goal.
“In the second half, we just opened up, got a little more confidence like we do, started firing and they just went in,” Dougherty said. “We have the shooters, and if you have the shooters, they’re eventually going to finish.”
That put distance between them and the Roaders (6-6), who got a hat trick from Ben Wells and two goals from Payton Dean. Josh Gibson and Brice Bell each added a tally.
Yet, all but Bell’s goal came in the first half, as Catoctin found its defensive groove late. Its performance elicited louder and louder cheers from the bench, which turned into more and more stands.
And it led to the Cougars’ first victory over their rival in four years.
“It’s been a big confidence boost to beat some of those teams we lost to last year,” Kelly said. “I think we have the team and we can compete with just about anyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.