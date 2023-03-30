THURMONT — The Catoctin boys lacrosse team has turned some heads these first two weeks.
First came a road win over a top-flight Frederick County team in Middletown, the first in school history. Then came a stunner against South Carroll, one of the perennial contenders in loaded Carroll County.
Few saw those victories coming, especially for a school that has never had sustained success in lacrosse. But the Cougars just might be for real, and they continued their winning ways with a 17-3 drubbing of Francis Scott Key in Thursday night’s home opener.
It’s a stark change from past Catoctin squads, especially for those players who have bitter memories of how last year began.
“At the beginning of the season last year, I’m not gonna lie, we got killed in every single one of [those first few games],” attacker Jameson Doll said. “This year, going into it, beating two of those teams and making it a game against [powerhouse] Liberty, it really shows we’ve matured.”
Much of that can be chalked up to seniors like Doll, who is one of 14 Cougars in their final year. This group has been playing together for about 12 years, led since the beginning of their youth days by Jameson’s father, Chris Doll, now the varsity head coach.
That’s given them a sense of camaraderie, a sense of brotherhood that runs deep.
“I’ve been able to see them come from a team of not winning, not scoring a goal to putting the work in, putting a lot of effort in to be where they are right now,” Chris Doll said.
And where they are right now is pretty good.
Catoctin took it to the Eagles from the opening faceoff Thursday, drawing a penalty and scoring within the first 90 seconds. The Cougars held FSK scoreless in the first half and initiated a running clock near the end of the third quarter.
None of the Eagles’ three second-half tallies came at full strength.
It was Catoctin’s most dominant statement so far this season, even if FSK (0-4) was the first opponent it faced without serious state title aspirations.
“There’s not a lot of selfishness on the field. Everyone’s working together, trying to get each other opportunities to score goals,” junior midfielder Vince Reaver III said. “That’s given us that energy, that fire.”
It manifests in the stat sheet: Eight different players scored against the Eagles, and three (Jameson Doll, Ashton Merritt and Hunter Bradshaw) had hat tricks.
Those are the kind of well-rounded contributions Chris Doll has come to expect. And yet, even he said he’s been a bit surprised at just how well his team has come out to start the season, now picking up their third straight win.
“It’s more than what we expected. We knew they had it, but it was getting them to believe they had it,” he said.
That was part of the problem in past years, whether their confidence was misplaced or lacking. But the Cougars have seemed to turn a corner and could be on their way to making history.
Catoctin (3-1) has only finished above .500 four times, and the season record for wins is eight, set in 2013. This squad seems on its way to being the fifth to eclipse that mark, and could smash the single-season wins total if they keep playing the way they have these first two weeks.
The Cougars have turned some heads. And now?
“Now, they’re starting to believe,” Chris Doll said.
NOTES: Reaver scored twice and had four assists to lead all scorers with six points. Merritt and Doll each added two assists to go with their hat tricks. Haydn Mathews, Charles Dougherty, Nik Contreras and Luke Modugno also scored for Catoctin. Colin Byrne picked up 11 ground balls and caused eight turnovers.
