Catoctin-Clear Spring Baseball
Clear Spring's Damien Pittsnogle. left, is tagged out by Catoctin's Bryant Green at second base in Tuesday's regional final game at Catoctin.

 RIC DUGAN

THURMONT — The scene after the final out Tuesday looked much the same as last year.

In front of the pitcher’s mound at Catoctin High was a pile of Clear Spring baseball players celebrating another region title. And solemnly strolling out of the third base dugout was Catoctin, once again left to wonder what could’ve been as the Blazers knocked the Cougars out of the playoffs with a 3-0 win in the Class 1A West Region II final.

