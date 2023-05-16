THURMONT — The scene after the final out Tuesday looked much the same as last year.
In front of the pitcher’s mound at Catoctin High was a pile of Clear Spring baseball players celebrating another region title. And solemnly strolling out of the third base dugout was Catoctin, once again left to wonder what could’ve been as the Blazers knocked the Cougars out of the playoffs with a 3-0 win in the Class 1A West Region II final.
The squads have met at this stage each of the past three seasons, with the winner of the first two — Catoctin in 2021 and Clear Spring in 2022 — going on to claim that year’s state title. It stood to reason that both teams were favorites again in 2023, on a collision course for this contest.
Each coach trotted out his ace — the Cougars’ Joey McMannis and the Blazers’ Hutson Trobaugh — for a matchup between two of the state’s best pitchers. And though neither had their best stuff on Tuesday, the battle lived up to the billing.
“That’s what a regional championship game should be. No nonsense, two teams competing at a high level, respectful of each other,” Catoctin coach Mike Franklin said.
Ultimately, Trobaugh got the better of McMannis because of his ability to work out of jams. Though the Cougars (19-2-1) got runners in scoring position in five of the seven innings, they did not cross the plate once, as Trobaugh ended all but the last threat with a strikeout.
The left-hander used a devastating change-up that left Catoctin’s hitters waving at air, throwing more offspeed than usual throughout the contest. Trobaugh finished with 5 2-3 scoreless innings, scattering five hits and four walks while striking out seven.
“Just couldn’t get that timely hit,” Franklin said. “Every time he had to go to the pitch, man, he made it.”
The same was true of McMannis, who didn’t rely on his overpowering fastball as often to try and fool the Blazers’ lineup. But Clear Spring made him work deep into counts and won a trio of battles to provide all the scoring.
Damien Pittsnogle drove in a pair of runs on two-out singles, one in the first and one in the fifth, while Logan Helser brought Trobaugh home with a third-inning single through the left side. Those were the first and only earned runs McMannis allowed all season. He gritted through six innings, striking out eight.
And that was the difference Tuesday.
It meant an earlier end than the Cougars wanted, as their quest for a second state championship in three years fell short.
“It’s been amazing. It’s family here. They’re like brothers,” McMannis said.
He’s one of three seniors, along with Peyton Castellow and Connor Crum, who won’t be around next year, and the rest of the young team has two straight years of heartbreak it will look to wash away. They hope the scene won’t look the same next year.
But the Blazers (15-2-2) move on.
“Today’s just one of those days where I tip my hat, and a really good team and a really good pitcher beat us today,” Franklin said.
