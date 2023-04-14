MIDDLETOWN — The first two pitches Hunter Reed saw in his seventh inning at-bat, Catoctin baseball coach Mike Franklin wanted him to bunt. Reed had teammate Brayden Grable on second and no outs, but took the first pitch before pushing a bunt foul.
With Middletown playing in, Franklin changed the plan on a 1-1 count. He told Reed to get back to the Cougars’ signature slash hitting and do anything he could to put the ball in play.
Reed got the fastball he wanted and sent it through the right side, scoring Grable to break a tie. That proved to be the game-winning hit in Catoctin’s 3-2 road win Friday.
“We were thinking third pitch, maybe they’re thinking it’s another bunt opportunity, so maybe they groove one in the middle, we slash, and Hunter executed it perfectly,” Franklin said.
In a game where the margins were tight, that switch proved crucial. Both teams have seldom played close contests this season, and a low-scoring pitchers’ duel meant any mistake could be catastrophic.
The Knights (8-3) made a small but ultimately costly error in the seventh, one which let Grable get into scoring position.
He led off the frame with a two-strike single to right-center field. As he rounded the first base bag, Grable saw the right fielder and center fielder nearly collide, which led to a bobbled ball.
Grable dashed to second, executing to perfection a situation the Cougars frequently practice.
“He made the perfect read. The kid bobbled it, and that’s the difference in the game,” Franklin said.
Reed then brought Grable home, making good on a promise the latter had made at the beginning of the inning.
“I told Hunter before I went up to bat, ‘We’re not getting out this inning. We’re going to win it all,’” Grable said.
That they did, breaking through against Middletown right-hander Hunter Barnes. The junior had effectively managed Catoctin’s powerful lineup for most of the afternoon, sitting down 11 of the 12 batters he faced prior to Grable leading off the seventh.
But Barnes ultimately took a hard-luck loss, being lifted after Reed’s single. He tossed six-plus innings of six-hit, three-run ball (two earned) with four strikeouts.
“He pitched well enough to win, but we just didn’t capitalize on some things behind him,” Knights coach Andy Baker said.
The bobble was most crucial, but prior to that, Middletown quickly responded to a pair of early Cougar runs.
Joey McMannis singled in a run for Catoctin in the first, only to be answered by Joey Nicholson’s RBI single of his own in the bottom of the frame. And when Catoctin’s Bryont Green dashed home on a throwing error in the third, Cam Baker brought the Knights back even with a fourth-inning RBI single.
Otherwise, Middletown couldn’t break through against the Cougars’ triumvirate of Reed, Gavin Watkins and Logan Malachowski. While not Catoctin’s two aces, those three combined to strike out nine Knights and strand eight on base.
“When you face Catoctin, you know you have to play almost perfect,” Baker said. “You know coming in what you’re gonna get, and that’s what we got.”
Thus, the game swung on the seventh-inning bobble followed by Franklin’s adjustment in strategy for Reed. The freshman has rarely been in a game with the undefeated Cougars (12-0) where he’s needed for a clutch, tiebreaking hit.
But there he stood Friday with a 1-1 count, asked to slash. And he came through.
“Into that seventh inning, we were all going hammer down. We knew it was everything or nothing,” Reed said. “Coach told me to get the slash down, and he gave me the pitch I wanted. I was happy I could put it in play and help out my team.”
