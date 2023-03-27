THURMONT — After playing in left field last year and early this season, Catoctin softball player Madison Ohler started in center field for Monday’s game against Middletown.
Calling herself “loud,” Ohler seemed ideally suited to handle vocal leadership duties typically associated with her new position. She also enjoyed getting to defend a larger portion of the field.
And she wasn’t complaining about having one of the best vantage points imaginable to see Cougars ace Taylor Smith work.
“It’s just amazing watching her pitch,” Ohler said. “And I love it in center because I can see it all, a whole different view.”
What Ohler didn’t see, though, was much action in the field. Ditto for the rest of Catoctin’s fielders. Smith saw to that.
The right-hander threw a two-hiter with 15 strikeouts to lead the host Cougars to a 9-1 win over the Knights.
Dominant performances like this are far from unusual for Smith, who has already passed 200 career strikeouts despite being in the early stage of her sophomore season.
Still, Smith’s effectiveness was all the more noteworthy coming against a traditionally strong team like the Knights, whose lineup included proven varsity threats Taylor Broadbent, Camille Jones and Sydney Leadbetter.
The pitcher wasted little time taking command, striking out the first seven batters she faced. And after notching the game-ending strikeout to complete the bounce-back win for the Cougars (2-1), who were coming off a 2-0 loss to Francis Scott Key, the pitcher received an honor.
“We have boxing gloves that we give for the player of the game that showed a lot of fight, and their batters didn’t have too much fun today,” Cougars coach Jessica Valentine said.
Aside from mixing in curves and rise balls, Smith deftly located her pitches.
“She was all around the zone, and he was giving her that pitch at the knees, and I don’t care who you are, that’s a hard pitch to hit,” Valentine said. “So when she’s spotting that up plus climbing a ladder, she’s just tough. Real tough.”
Routinely getting first-pitch strikes, Smith spent most of the day working ahead in the count. In fact, she had eight 0-2 counts.
“Always attack the batters. It’s always better to get ahead because I can throw my rise ball and it’s like a pitch for a swing and miss,” Smith said. “This is a good hitting team, so just come out there with a good mindset.”
Smith issued just one walk, to Reese Vierling in the third inning, and the Knights made her pay for it. After stealing second and third, Vierling scored on Broadbent’s infield single to tie the game at 1.
Leadbetter got the only other hit off Smith in the fourth, smacking a double to left-center. Leadbetter had another nice drive in the seventh, but Ohler caught it in deep center. It was the outfielder’s only chance all day.
Ohler also had two hits, including a two-run home run that was lined just inside the left-field foul pole to give the Cougars a 7-1 lead.
“I definitely thought it was foul at first,” she said. “It definitely curved.”
Smith welcomed the cushion and jolt of energy provided by Ohler’s shot. Up until that point, the Cougars had manufactured runs on Middletown (1-2) errors or miscues and small-ball tactics.
“We’ve got to be able to manufacture if the big bats aren’t there, so that’s what we’ve been working on,” Valentine said. “And once they scratch those couple runs, we can give them a little more free swings, and they did that, too.”
Catoctin’s Meghan Gray had a two-run homer over the right-center fence in the seventh.
With one of Frederick County’s most potent lineups, Catoctin is bound to get such blasts. But Middletown freshman starter Hayden Moxley turned in a solid complete game.
“Hayden did a real nice job. She did what I was hoping and actually more,” Knights coach Charley Toms said. “She throws enough junk to keep them off balance. I figure if she just gives us pop ups and ground balls, we should be able to at least run with them, and we ran with them for a little while.”
Catoctin jumped in front for good with a four-run third inning. Makenzie Lewis had a two-run single, and Kassidy Kreitz scored from first on Raegan Miller’s fly ball to shallow left, where the ball dropped after Broadbent — the shortstop — and an outfielder collided.
Broadbent, who has committed to play at Towson University, left the game for good.
“I think she’s OK. We’ll know some more later,” Toms said.
Smith, Gray and Kreitz each had two hits for Catoctin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.