The word adversity has been used frequently among the Catoctin football team, beginning when longtime coach Doug Williams retired after winning the 1A state championship in December 2019.
With the pandemic and season delayed, the Cougars had to work quickly to install a new playbook under a new coaching staff, and then rally around lineman Colan Droneburg, who sustained a serious injury in their scrimmage against Middletown two weeks ago.
Last Friday, Catoctin’s opening game of this season against Frederick was cancelled hours before kickoff.
On Friday, finally able to take to the field open a new chapter in Catoctin football, the Cougars’ run-heavy offense ran for more than 350 yards in a 41-20 victory over Thomas Johnson at Oakdale High School.
“To fight through the adversity is a testament to our seniors and upperclassmen,” Cougars coach Michael Rich said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity, and they just keep coming out to practice and fighting hard.
“They’re tough, hard-nosed kids, and we take pride in that. Our baseball coach, [Mike] Franklin always talks about it’s ‘Mountainball.’ We’re tough, and it’s very much like the teams at Linganore that I coached. It doesn’t matter who does it — it’s that we do it.
Building off his record-setting 2019 season, workhorse Catoctin running back Carson Sickeri finished with 24 carries for 214 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
“It was a long time without football,” he said, “so just to be out there on the field tonight was fun, and we’re really taking advantage of it.”
With three of five returning starters on the offensive line alongside tight end Connor Kock, Sickeri was able to use their blocks to pave the way for touchdown runs of 40, 1, 30, 16 and 30 yards.
“We’re just going to keep [the offense] simple, and not get out of our identity and give the ball to 28 [Sickeri’s jersey number], and he’s going to make us look really good,” Rich said.
Sitting out the final quarter, Sickeri watched from the Cougars sideline as Brandon Ott, Joseph McCallion and Bronson Snurr took turns churning out yardage against the Patriots.
“I always tell them if they do their jobs on the first and second level, I can take care of the rest. We’ve been together two or three years so that chemistry is there,” Sickeri said. “They’re very athletic, and that’s what a lot of people don’t know about our offensive line. They can move. We don’t have a lot of linemen, but we have a lot of guys who will step up and play line if needed.”
Struggling with its passing attack through three quarters, TJ quarterback Brandon Hylton finally got into a rhythm over the final 12 minutes.
“Offense was a little bit slow getting started,” TJ coach Bobby Humphries said. “Things were open, just weren’t hitting. Ball was floating in the air, leaving receivers open, not seeing the open window and making our reads correctly. We can go back and watch film and get that taken care of.”
Backed up to its own 10 following a trio of TJ penalties, Hylton lofted a pass near midfield that Jaiden Pritchard collected, then turned and outran the defense for a 90-yard touchdown, giving the Patriots their first points with 10:22 to play.
Following a Cougars touchdown that increased the lead to 41-7, Hylton threw two more touchdowns, connecting with Pritchard for 61 yards on a deep post and a 7-yard score to Dominic Nichols with 43 seconds left.
“Finally putting things together, our quarterback is calming down and making better reads knowing we have the athletes to go finish,” Humphries said.
Hylton finished 9 of 21 passing for 233 yards
Catoctin quarterback Ryan Orr, who left the game as a precaution late in the third quarter, finished 7 of 10 for 73 yards passing.
