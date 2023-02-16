WALKERSVILLE — When Catoctin girls basketball left its home floor on Jan. 10, it was stunned as Walkersville celebrated a signature upset victory. The Cougars felt they weren’t fully locked in that game, and they struggled to contain the Lions’ patented pick-and-roll.

So when the teams took the court Thursday night at Walkersville High for the rematch, Catoctin made sure to learn from its mistakes of a month ago. And while it was far from perfect, the Cougars held off a hard-charging Lions squad for a 65-56 win in both teams’ regular-season finale.

