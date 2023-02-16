WALKERSVILLE — When Catoctin girls basketball left its home floor on Jan. 10, it was stunned as Walkersville celebrated a signature upset victory. The Cougars felt they weren’t fully locked in that game, and they struggled to contain the Lions’ patented pick-and-roll.
So when the teams took the court Thursday night at Walkersville High for the rematch, Catoctin made sure to learn from its mistakes of a month ago. And while it was far from perfect, the Cougars held off a hard-charging Lions squad for a 65-56 win in both teams’ regular-season finale.
“Going into that [first] game, we were a lot more confident than we should have been,” Catoctin freshman forward Brooke Williams said. “This game, we were more locked in and focused, and we knew we had to do a lot to win.”
That started with shutting off Walkersville’s picks, elevator screens and inside game, the Lions’ fortes. Particularly in the middle quarters, they did not find much room to operate and kept throwing the ball into the hands of the waiting Cougars.
By the end of the third, Catoctin led 53-32 and soon extended its lead to 24 points.
“I thought our defense, especially in the third quarter, won the game hands down,” Cougars coach Amy Entwistle said.
But as Walkersville (12-10) got more desperate in the fourth quarter, it took its turn to break down Catoctin.
The Lions brought a full-court press and forced a rash of turnovers, beginning to hit their shots, too. Sophomore forward Aayana Teasley put back three layups, senior guard Jill Silver continued her 3-point parade and freshman guard Kierstyn Senuta also chipped in from beyond the arc.
In just over 2 minutes, Walkersville cut its deficit to eight points, even having a chance to bring the game within two possessions with 60 seconds to play.
“Just put kids in that were really aggressive with it, and when we trapped, we covered up as close as we could, and we got some steals. And we started making some baskets,” Lions coach Troy Bolyard said.
Though the Cougars were ultimately up by too much at too late a point in the game for them to lose their lead, that surge by Walkersville served as a reminder that they can’t succumb to the chaos come postseason play.
“We need to watch our passes under the basket, and we need to look more weak-side when they’re pressing because they were very up tight and close on us,” sophomore shooting guard Kayden Glotfelty said.
Still, Catoctin (17-5) found success for much of the night by creating defensive chaos of its own, forcing 18 turnovers.
That led to sustained offensive pressure, and the Cougars made shots both down low and from the outside. Glotfelty had four 3-pointers and a game-high 17 points.
“I’m not a specialist, but a pretty good 3-point shooter,” she said. “I follow wherever the ball’s going, and I make sure to stay low so my feet are already set when I go for the shot.”
Williams, meanwhile, had 16 points, tying her with sophomore point guard Taylor Smith for second on the team in scoring. Junior forward Grace Williams chipped in 12 points.
Silver led the Lions with 15 points, while senior forward Abby Albertson effectively worked the post for her 11th double-double of the season. She finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
But at the end of the night, Catoctin left the floor on top, avenging its prior defeat while still finding areas to improve upon entering next week’s Class 1A playoffs.
“You want to play a team like Walkersville heading into the playoffs,” Entwistle said.
