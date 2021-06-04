Frederick County came away with nine top seeds and one default regional champion Friday when the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its brackets for baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs that begin next week — ending a 15-month drought without public school postseason activity.
Due to a lack of participants, Catoctin's girls lacrosse team automatically advances to the state quarterfinals as the default winner of Class 1A West, Region II.
Brunswick's girls lacrosse team is the only county squad that will not compete in the postseason for these sports, opting out of playoffs that were officially announced on May 19 as returning.
The entire playoffs will be condensed to a two-week period, ending on June 19. Once the regional champions are determined, they'll be reseeded based on regular-season records for the state quarterfinals.
What follows is a breakdown of the county teams' regional seedings (in parentheses) and matchups for each sport.
Baseball
Class 1A West, Region II
(3) Brunswick has a quarterfinal bye, then travels to (2) Smithsburg for a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
(4) Catoctin has a quarterfinal bye, then travels to (1) Clear Spring for a semifinal at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 2A West, Region II
(3) Middletown hosts (6) Walkersville in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
(4) Oakdale hosts (5) Seneca Valley in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Class 3A West, Region I
(1) Thomas Johnson has a quarterfinal bye.
(4) Tuscarora hosts (5) Frederick in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The winner advances to face TJ on the road in the semifinals.
(3) Linganore has a quarterfinal bye, then hosts (2) North Hagerstown in a semifinal Tuesday.
Class 4A West, Region II
(1) Urbana has a quarterfinal bye, then faces either (4) Quince Orchard or (5) Richard Montgomery in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
Class 1A West, Region II
(2) Brunswick and (3) Catoctin have quarterfinal byes before meeting in a semifinal at Brunswick at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 2A West, Region II
(2) Oakdale hosts (7) Poolesville in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
(3) Middletown hosts (6) Walkersville in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Class 3A West, Region I
(1) Thomas Johnson and (4) Frederick have quarterfinal byes before meeting in a semifinal at TJ at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(2) Linganore and (3) Tuscarora have quarterfinal byes before meeting in a semifinal at Linganore at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 4A West, Region II
(1) Urbana has a quarterfinal bye before hosting either (4) Quince Orchard or (5) Clarksburg in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys Lacrosse
Class 1A West, Region II
(2) Brunswick and (3) Catoctin have quarterfinal byes before meeting in a semifinal at Brunswick at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Class 2A West, Region II
(1) Oakdale has a quarterfinal bye.
(2) Linganore hosts (7) Seneca Valley in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday.
(3) Middletown hosts (6) Poolesville in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday.
(5) Walkersville travels to (4) Damascus in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The winner faces Oakdale on the road in the semifinals.
Class 3A West, Region I
(1) Urbana and (4) Frederick have quarterfinal byes before meeting in a semifinal at Urbana at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(2) Tuscarora and (3) Thomas Johnson have quarterfinal byes before meeting in a semifinal at Urbana at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls Lacrosse
Class 1A West, Region II
(1) Catoctin advances to the 1A state quarterfinals.
Class 2A West, Region II
(1) Middletown has a quarterfinal bye.
(4) Walkersville hosts (5) Oakdale in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Monday.
(3) Linganore hosts (6) Seneca Valley in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Monday.
Class 3A West, Region I
(1) Urbana and (4) Thomas Johnson have quarterfinal byes before meeting in a semifinal at Urbana at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(2) Tuscarora and (3) Frederick have quarterfinal byes before meeting in a semifinal at Tuscarora at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
