Nearly a decade of dominance at the county track meet is on display and in full effect before the meet even begins.
The Urbana girls roll up more than 100 strong, including a group of 40 freshmen and 43 sophomores, of which some will likely go on to be stars and champions in their events.
The Hawks don’t pound their athletes into the ground with multiple events — though there are many that compete in more than one — because it’s really unnecessary.
For example, senior Tessa Stanley was fresh for the 400-meter dash in Thursday’s county meet at Linganore High School because she had yet to run any other events.
That, along with her competitive fire and knack for chasing down the leaders, paid huge dividends when she nipped Middletown’s talented Haley Lucido at the finish line to win in 58.44 seconds.
Lucido had already made six jumps in the long jump to finish second in that event prior to the race. She placed second in the 400 in 58.57 seconds.
“I was more fresh. So, I was just kind of ready,” Stanley said. “I said, ‘Just run’ right off the bat. Just chase everyone down because I was in Lane 3. So, I could see everyone in front of me. Coach told me not to chase anyone and to run my own race, and that’s what I did.”
If someone is having an off day or not feeling their best or just not feeling it in the moment, there is usually someone very capable ready to step in for them.
The Hawks win with their depth as much as their talent. They don’t have to win many events to claim team championships because they are able to score points in just about all of them.
“I think that’s the expectation we have as coaches. We want to be the best,” Urbana girls coach and the architect of this juggernaut, C.J. Ecalono said after the Hawks rang up more than 200 points (203) for the second consecutive county meet to claim their seventh straight team title. Linganore was second with 106.
“That’s kind of how we go about things,” Ecalono said.
The Linganore boys don’t have the recent track record of the Urbana girls. But the Lancers do have an impressive amount of depth, as they showed in winning the team championship at the Central Maryland Conference meet last week and again Thursday on their home turf in winning the county team title with 140 points.
The Oakdale boys were second with 119, and Thomas Johnson was third with 101.
Linganore’s Jack Sears, the county cross-country champion, just missed setting school and meet records in winning the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 21.11 seconds, lowering his personal-best time from last week’s CMC meet by more than three seconds.
“Better execution, I think,” said Sears, who also won his best event, the 3,200 run, in 10:02.44. “I came in with the same plan I did last week. But, last week, I didn’t start very well, and that kind of just threw me out of rhythm. But today, I kind of got the right start and got into a rhythm. I am really excited with how I ran today.”
The Linganore boys also excelled once again in the throwing events, as senior Jacob Cannon won the shot put with a winning distance of 47 feet, 1¼ inches and junior Logan Rich claimed the discus with a toss of 145-11.
The rest of the county champions in the boys meet were Tuscarora’s Korell Asamoah (100 dash, 10.98 seconds), Edwin Niemandt (high jump, 6-4) and the Titans’ 4x100 (47.03 seconds) and 4x200 (1:30.37) relays; Thomas Johnson’s Simon Essono (200 dash, 22.26) and Thomas Sligh (triple jump, 39-10¼), Oakdale’s Mason Scott (300 hurdles, 40.64), Samuel Starrs (pole vault, 15-0) and the Bears’ 4x800 relay (8:25.43), Urbana’s Christopher Sappe (400, 49.54, and 800, 1:58.04) and 4x400 relay (3:27.02) and Frederick’s Nashon McKinney-Spear (long jump, 20-9¼) and Arthur Core (110 hurdles, 14.6).
In the girls meet, the county champions were Urbana’s Fiona Agyekum (shot put, 38-2¼), Samantha Heyison (discus, 126-1), Angeline Amefia (long jump, 17-2½), as well as the Hawks’ 4x100 (50.15 seconds) and 4x200 (1:46.23) relays, Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley (1,600, 5:11.53, and 800, 2:23.49), Caroline Perrone (3,200, 11:17.51) and 4x800 relay (9:53.08), Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos (pole vault, 12-0), Taylor Beaver (100, 12.44), Middletown’s Ava Allen, 100 hurdles, 14.97, and triple jump, 35-2) and 4x400 relay (4:05.82), Tuscarora’s Christiana Hinds (high jump, 5-0), Oakdale’s Ellen Gill (300 hurdles, 45.46) and Walkersville’s Valerie Boards (200, 26.01).
One of the most impressive performances that did not result in a win was turned in by Catoctin’s Brody Buffington, who blazed to a school-record time of 10.59 seconds in the 100 dash preliminaries, qualifying for a national meet in the process, prior to pulling out of the race due to rest his ailing hamstrings.
"It was freakin' amazing," Cougars coach Dave Lillard said of Buffington's time.
On his decision to pull Buffington out of the race, Lillard said, "It's better to save him for when it counts. You can't get to states with out running at regionals [next week]."
