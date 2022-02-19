THURMONT — Kieran Hofgesang's remarkable rise this season from a junior-varsity wrestler without a spot in the varsity lineup to a bonafide state-title contender was cemented Saturday evening in the Frederick County Public Schools Wrestling Championships at Catoctin High School.
Wrestling on a rare occasion as an underdog, the 6-foot-5 junior at Middletown outmaneuvered and then pinned Linganore's previously unbeaten state-title contender, Chase Schultz, in 4 minutes, 37 seconds in the championship match at 195 pounds.
"I came out today, and I just fought my hardest," said Hofgesang, who improved to 30-1 this season after moving into the varsity lineup at 195.
Hofgesang's victory over Schultz (31-1) sent a jolt throughout the rest of the Middletown wrestling team, as well as those in attendance.
"Everyone was so excited," said senior teammate Aidan Waters, who won the county title at 182 pounds with a 17-0 technical fall over Urbana's Anson Gentry in 5:31 and improved to 31-2 this season.
"I haven't seen them that excited since before we went to states [in the dual season]. You know, it was awesome."
The Knights sent nine wrestlers to the finals and saw 13 of their 14 wrestlers overall place in the top four of their weight class at the county tournament. They had the team championship sewn up before the championship round even started.
But victories by freshman Dylan Hart (106) and Alexander DeVriendt (113), as well as junior Oliver Graham (152), Waters (182), Hofgesang (195) and senior Chad Hoy (220) put an exclamation point for Middletown on the two-day tournament.
Coming off their runner-up finish in the state duals last weekend, the Knights rang up 234.5 points in the county tournament, good for a 73.5-point victory over second-place Linganore (five finalists, three champions). No other team cracked 100 points.
"We really showed dominance here," Waters said. "It was awesome."
Overall, eight of the 10 teams participating sent at least two wrestlers to the finals, and there were six that crowned champions.
Garhett Dickinson (132), Ethan Arneson (160) and Joel Hopkins (285) won county titles for Linganore.
Vinny Corso (126) and Cole Kuhar (170) were crowned champions for Urbana.
Walkersville's Kainan Holmes (120), Catoctin's Braden Bell (138) and Brunswick's Morgan Corwine (145) also ascended to the top step of the awards podium.
But no result generated the buzz or was as surprising as Hofgesang's decisive victory over Schultz at 195.
In the semifinals, Hofgesang needed an escape at the start of the second period for a 1-0 win over Oakdale's formidable senior, Tyson Thompson (30-3), who went on to place third.
Hofgesang went into the championship match battling nerves. He was a considerable underdog to the far-more experienced Schultz.
But he made tremendous use of his height advantage and never gave Schultz the opportunity to capitalize.
"It just showed what I can do inside the county," Hofgesang said. "A lot of people thought I was going to get pinned by him or by Tyson."
After a scoreless first period, Hofgesang came off the bottom and scored a two-point reversal with 1:05 to go in the second period. A short time later, he turned Schultz for two back points.
Then, operating from the top position in the third period, he put Schultz on his back again and pinned him.
"There were things that went on in the match that we talked about, having to hold good position and be in better spots to score," Linganore coach Ben Arneson said of Schultz. "We didn't get to that spot. It kind of forced our hand to do things we didn't want to do, like go down [to start the third] just because you are giving up all of the leverage."
The top two wrestlers in each weight class will be seeded for next week's regional tournaments.
Championship Finals
106: Dylan Hart (Middletown) pinned Cooper Cammarata (Tuscarora), 1:51
113: Alex DeVriendt (Middletown) tech fall over Jordan Herbert (Brunswick), 5:40 (16-0)
120: Kainan Holmes (Walkersville) pinned Stephen Stottlemyer (Middletown), 5:23
126: Vinny Corso (Urbana) dec. Peyton Hollis (Middletown), 6-0
132: Garhett Dickenson (Linganore) dec. Jeffrey Hathaway (Oakdale), 11-4
138: Braden Bell (Catoctin) pinned Cooper Van Scoyoc (Oakdale), 3:07
145: Morgan Corwine (Brunswick) pinned Koen Burdette (Tuscarora), 1:25
152: Oliver Graham (Middletown) major decision over Hunter Bradshaw (Catoctin), 12-4
160: Ethan Arneson (Linganore) pinned Jacob Bell (Catoctin), 2:57
170: Cole Kuhar (Urbana) major decision over Chase Witmer (Linganore), 13-4
182: Aidan Waters (Middletown) tech fall over Anson Gentry (Urbana), 5:31 (17-0)
195: Kieran Hofgesang (Middletown) pinned Chase Schultz (Linganore), 4:37
220: Chad Hoy (Middletown) pinned Martin Williams (Walkersville), 1:12
285: Joel Hopkins (Linganore) dec. Russell Endicott (Middletown), 2-1
