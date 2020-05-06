Most of his life, Middletown senior Brian Walker has enjoyed playing both basketball and football.
Looking to get a scholarship, though, meant he’d eventually have to pick one over the other.
For years, basketball seemed like the logical choice. Heck, even Walker thought he was a little better on the court than on the field.
But during his senior football season in the fall, the wide receiver-defensive end caught the eyes of college coaches.
“Colleges started recognizing that I could play at the next level,” Walker said on Sunday. “I got more recruiting for football than I did for basketball, actually.”
One of the football teams recruiting the high-jumping, sturdy 6-foot-5 receiver was Long Island University, and Walker recently signed a national letter of intent to play for that Division I Football Championship Subdivision program.
Walker said the Sharks were looking at him as an outside receiver.
“I always wanted to be able to receive a full scholarship to play a Division I sport,” Walker said. “It’s a dream come true.”
In the past, though, it might’ve seemed like Walker was destined to play college basketball instead of football. In fact, he missed the entire 2019 football season because he had transferred to a school, Springdale Prep in New Windsor, that didn’t have a football team.
For the first time since he was a little kid, Walker wasn’t playing one of the two sports he loved. But upon returning to Middletown for his senior year, he planned to make up for lost time.
“That was the only year I didn’t play football,” Walker said. “I always thought that I was a better basketball player. But after having that year off of football, I decided to take the summer to work on my game in football to see what I could do for my senior season.”
Walker did plenty during his senior season, helping the Knights win the Class 2A state championship. He was a sure-handed receiver whose ability to battle for catches made him a prime target for standout quarterback Reese Poffenbarger. He also contributed on the other side of the ball as a defensive end.
Middletown coach Collin Delauter said Walker could do anything on the field.
“The kid can run, he can jump, he can catch,” he said. “He could rush the quarterback, he could drop back deep into coverage, he could hang with anybody on the field. He was physical, he was strong. And when it comes to going up and getting the ball, there wasn’t anybody around that could get up as high as him.
“He’s just one of those guys you just dream of having on the team,” Delauter said.
Walker’s ability to go up strong for passes can be traced to his career as a basketball player. He recently concluded his career in that sport, averaging 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists and earning Frederick News-Post All-County first-team honors.
“In basketball, you’ve got to go up and grab a rebound in traffic,” Walker said. “If I get hit really hard or there’s two other guys in front of me or if it’s a jump ball, I have the mindset that I have to be the guy to come down with it.”
As a senior, Walker made 48 catches for team-highs of 930 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also finished with 9.5 tackles for loss, which tied for second on the team.
Naturally, Walker also thoroughly enjoyed being part of a Middletown team that won its first state crown since 2013.
“This year made me kind of like the game of football even more than I ever have before,” he said. “[I] wanted to play football in college after this season.”
With no junior season to showcase his abilities, anything short of a stellar senior season would’ve likely dashed his chances of landing a football scholarship.
“Not playing my junior year definitely put me at a disadvantage in recruiting,” Walker said. “But I ended up making a Twitter account, trying to get my name out there. One of the coaches stumbled across my page and watched my highlights and showed it to the rest of his staff, and they loved it, and they ended up offering me.”
Long Island University wasn’t the only football program recruiting Walker. Others included Old Dominion (where Poffenbarger is heading), Davidson, Rice, VMI, Towson, Shepherd and Frostburg.
When asked about picking LIU, Walker said, “I’ve always wanted to go to school in New York, and they offered me a full scholarship and an opportunity to play a sport I love.”
When he was younger, Walker ran track in the spring. Of course, this spring, he’s been trying to stay in shape while being confined at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s even found a way to get in some football work.
“My sister [Brianna], she’s my quarterback now that we have the restrictions. She played softball, too, so she throws a good ball,” Walker said. “I try to go jogging almost every night and stay inside and work a little, bodyweight exercises.”
