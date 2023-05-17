URBANA — It’s not often that Matthew Crotty gets a chance to score.
As a reserve defenseman for Urbana boys lacrosse, the senior doesn’t see as much playing time as others, and when he’s in games, he’s usually clearing the ball upfield rather than putting it in the back of the net.
So when a ground ball fell to his feet in the second quarter of a lopsided game Wednesday, Crotty picked it up and sprinted into the open field. His teammates cheered him on, growing louder the closer he got to the cage.
Then, he bounced a shot on net, and it went in, sparking the evening’s most jubilant celebration.
“The times we do get to get in games like this, we just try to have as much fun as we can,” Crotty said. “In scenarios like that, you might as well.”
Though the goal was far from decisive as the Hawks rolled to a 25-2 win over Eleanor Roosevelt in the Class 4A state quarterfinals, it was still a joyous moment. The tally was Crotty’s first of the season and perhaps one of his final chances to make a dent with up to two tense games remaining.
Urbana has played its fair share of lopsided contests, and that continued with its third straight playoff victory by double digits. That means backups like Crotty get a chance to shine.
“I think the culture around this team is really, really good. A lot of the kids that don’t play a lot, whenever we get in, the starters are always cheering for us, supporting us like we do for them,” Crotty said. “It’s a really nice feeling to get in and have them cheer for us as well.”
On Wednesday, every Hawks starter was pulled after a 12-goal first quarter, meaning a mix of fresh faces got in on the action. In addition to Crotty, seven second-stringers made an impact on the score sheet.
Ethan Barnard and Justin Humbert each had a hat trick, with Barnard recording three assists. Trent Gotlinger scored twice, while Johnny Crane, Ryan McNerney, Logan Betten and Caleb Edgell each had one goal. Backup goalie Andrew Phillips made three saves.
Of course, the 12 minutes the starters did play were quite fruitful. TJ Harne scored four times, while Hunter Bryant had a hat trick. Dylan Lange racked up seven points, while Elijah Jean-Jacques and Gavin McKay also scored.
Urbana (15-3) is clicking right now, but it will face perhaps its greatest test to date in the 4A semifinal Friday or Saturday against undefeated Broadneck. It’s a rematch of the game that ended the Hawks’ season a year ago, and the Bruins might be even better this season.
“Offensively and defensively, we’ve worked through the kinks,” Urbana coach Gavin Donahue said. “We’re playing at a high level, and it’s going to be really interesting to play against a high-level Broadneck team.”
