Oakdale football coach Kurt Stein was raving about his offensive and defensive lines before the season. And guys like Josh Crummitt are the reason why.
Crummitt, the senior center and emotional leader, delivered another rousing speech for his team at halftime Friday, which lifted the Bears out of their first-half slumber and sparked a major come-from-behind home win over Linganore.
Oakdale completely dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the second half, which flipped a two-touchdown deficit into a two-touchdown victory over the Lancers, 28-14.
"I just had to get in there [at halftime] and tell everybody, 'Look, we've practiced hard. We've conditioned hard. We've lifted hard all summer. And there's nothing we can't do as a team,'" Crummitt said of his fiery speech.
There were a few unprintable words mixed in for emphasis, Crummitt said, which helped drive the point home.
As a team leader, he occasionally feels the need to grab these moments by the throat to give his team a boost. He said this was his second speech of the season following one he delivered prior to a home-opening win over Walkersville on Sept. 9.
"This one was much better," junior quarterback Evan Austin said of Crummitt's most-recent effort that ignited the comeback against Linganore.
Oakdale's dominance in the second half could hardly be overstated. The Bears (4-0) ran 39 plays after halftime, compared to 19 for Linganore. The also held the Lancers (2-2) without a first down in the second half.
"They wore us down and did a good job," Linganore coach Rick Conner said.
Senior Rory Blanchard came through in a big way for Oakdale.
Pressed into service as the starting running back after Daniel Joseph punctured a lung in last week's victory at Middletown, Blanchard rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
He was primarily playing weakside linebacker and would line up at running back when Joseph needed a breather previously. And, here he was, running over defenders in a big game.
Oakdale came right out of the shoot in the second half with a 15-play, 73-yard scoring drive that ate up more than half of the third quarter. The drive was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run over the left side by Blanchard.
He added the go-ahead touchdown with 4 minutes, 46 seconds to play on a 4-yard run.
"He ran so hard and behind his pads," Stein said of Blanchard. "I am so proud of him."
Oakdale's defense was suffocating in the second half after surrendering two touchdowns within a 15-second span late in the second quarter.
Linganore quarterback Christian Petruzzello fired a 20-yard touchdown strike to junior receiver Matthew Hauptman to give the Lancers the lead with 5:24 to play before halftime.
After Oakdale botched and fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, Linganore scored on the very next snap, as Ethan Arneson scored on a 31-yard run over the right side to extend the lead to 14-0 with 5:09 left in the second quarter.
Arneson rushed for 153 yards and the touchdown on 20 carries in the first half. He had 10 yards on seven carries in the second half.
"There really weren't a lot of adjustments," Stein said. "We just did what we are supposed to do better. We just executed better."
The defense also forced two turnovers in the second half, including a deflected pass that senior Joe Hathaway intercepted and returned 22 yards for a touchdown that pulled Oakdale even at 14 with 11:17 remaining.
"We just had to put our big-boy pants on and take care of business," Crummitt said of the second half.
Asked about his team taking its emotional cues from a center, Stein said, "When the center is the toughest guy in the room, that's the way that works."
Crummitt has received some Division I college interest for the way he plays his position.
"Josh is our emotional leader. He has been since the day he got here," Stein said. "You know, he is a tough kid, and the kids respect him because nobody on our teams plays harder than he does. And, so, when he talks, they listen."
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
